What Will Happen To King Charles' Numerous Homes When He Dies?

It's been more than a year and a half since King Charles III revealed that he was facing a shocking health crisis. As explained in a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. He began undergoing treatment in early 2024, but started making more public appearances in recent months amid his ongoing health concerns. While he puts on a brave public face, a report by The Daily Beast in April 2025 indicates that many close to Charles are preparing for the worst already.

Royal expert Christopher Anderson told the outlet, "King Charles' reign will by definition be short, but it's anyone's guess at this time just how short." Meanwhile, a source close to the royal family stressed that Charles "is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it," but despite remaining optimistic, the king is "really very unwell." Thus, the palace and all involved in King Charles' eventual funeral have been quietly preparing for "Operation Menai Bridge," the code name for the exhaustive plans detailing exactly what will happen upon Charles's death.

Although, in the event of Charles' death, there will be much more than simply his crown and title that will be passed down. Apart from his substantial wealth, investments, endowments, and charitable organizations, Charles also owns a staggering number of properties across the United Kingdom, and beyond. This will all be going to someone — but to whom?