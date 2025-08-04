Why Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne Almost Got A Divorce

Against all odds, Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne's marriage stood the test of time. When the former Black Sabbath front-man passed away in July 2025, the beloved celebrity couple had been married for an incredible 43 years. However, the Osbournes' impressively long-standing union went through a rough patch in May 2016 that nearly caused them to split for good. At the time, an Us Weekly insider divulged that Sharon had pulled the plug on their relationship after learning of her husband's affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh.

But Sharon admitted on "The Talk" that she was in two minds about whether she actually wanted a divorce, reasoning, "I just need time to think. And really think about myself, about what do I really want for [...] Because I'm 63 years of age and I can't keep living like this," (via Us Weekly). However, during a July 2016 appearance on "Good Morning America," the "Crazy Train" hitmaker confirmed that they had reconciled. Ozzy confessed that although things between them were unsurprisingly still quite rocky, they were powering through.

During another episode of "The Talk," which aired the same day, Sharon shared a similar sentiment, acknowledging, "It's going to take a long time to trust, but we've been together 36 years, 34 of marriage [...] I just can't think of my life without him," (via The Mirror). Still, the drama was far from over. Just a few days later, Ozzy's former mistress informed People that the rocker's marriage had left him "unhappy," further insisting that their 4-year-long affair wasn't purely physical and that they had shared a deep emotional connection too. That bond ultimately led to one of the most tragic details about Sharon Osbourne's life.