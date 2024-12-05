Tragic Details About Sharon Osbourne
This article includes discussion of child abuse, domestic violence, and substance abuse.
Sharon Osbourne's life has been full of tragedy ever since her path first crossed with Ozzy Osbourne's. Sharon got to meet the Black Sabbath front-man when she was only 18 since her father, Don Arden, was managing his band at the time. However, their romantic connection didn't blossom until Ozzy was fired from Black Sabbath in 1979. Ozzy's dramatic exit from the band fueled his preexisting addiction issues, and he went on a 3-month bender that only ended when Sharon came to his rescue. First, she became his manager and took the reins of his blossoming solo career. Then, in 1982, Sharon became Ozzy's wife and inadvertently took on the behemoth task of keeping him in check. Although the happy couple became parents to Aimée, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne in the following years, they were far from a normal family.
Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2021, the former talk show host offered some insight into her turbulent relationship with Ozzy, revealing, "Our fights were legendary 'cause we would beat the s*** out of each other." However, Sharon stressed that those days were far behind them because they hadn't raised a hand to each other in two decades. The outspoken star shared a similar sentiment in her 2017 Event magazine chat, reasoning, "We loved each other madly, but we were both incredibly violent, because we'd both been brought up around violence and didn't know any better," (via Digital Spy). Sharon even acknowledged that she had lost two of her front teeth to her husband in the midst of one particularly explosive argument. Suffice it to say, Ozzy's ongoing drug addiction didn't make their marriage any easier as the years dragged on.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Ozzy Osbourne tried to take his wife's life
While speaking on AXS TV, Sharon Osbourne shared that Ozzy Osbourne's substance abuse issues greatly strained their relationship. She also recalled how her husband entered a treatment facility shortly after Kelly Osbourne was born in 1984 and wound up going back to drinking alcohol within hours of his return home. Throughout their marriage, Ozzy would go through similar phases of being sober and relapsing, and eventually, Sharon grew tired of it. During an episode of "The Osbournes" podcast, the former "X Factor" judge confessed that she once defecated in Ozzy's marijuana bag after learning that he had brought it along on their family vacation. Somehow that wasn't even the most unhinged moment in their long-standing relationship either.
Sharon stated in the 2020 documentary "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" that tensions were high in their home in 1989 after several volatile fights. Then, one night, she noticed that the "Paranoid" singer was acting uncharacteristically calmly despite blatantly using drugs. "I had no idea who sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn't my husband," she recalled, per People. "He just says, 'We've come to a decision that you've got to die." Then, Ozzy proceeded to strangle his wife while being eerily composed. Thankfully, Sharon managed to save her own life by pressing the panic button. When the former Black Sabbath front-man came to, he couldn't recall the bone-chilling events of the previous night. However, Ozzy later admitted that he felt a sense of peace while trying to kill Sharon.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Sharon Osbourne's husband cheated on her multiple times
During a 2017 interview with The Telegraph, Sharon Osbourne confirmed that she learned of Ozzy Osbourne's infidelity in 2016 when he accidentally sent her an email that was intended for his mistress. Eventually, the rocker came clean and told Sharon that he had cheated on her with six women — including their cook. While most of these relationships were purely physical, Ozzy actually appeared to have formed a deeper connection with hair colorist Michelle Pugh, with whom he had a 4-year-long affair. In a 2024 chat with The Mirror, Sharon noted that her husband's intimate connection with Pugh hurt her more than anything else since, "He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that." But, as the singer's long-suffering wife pointed out, "When he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work, it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested."
She even candidly confessed to attempting suicide after learning of Ozzy's infidelity, but fortunately a maid found her before it was too late. During her interview with AXS TV, Sharon disclosed that although the "Crazy Train" hitmaker put her through absolute hell during their lengthy union, none of his actions affected her as gravely as his infidelity. So, she ultimately ended up checking into a wellness facility to make it through her husband's cheating scandal. However, all that heartache didn't propel her to walk away from him for good. Ozzy and Sharon only reportedly separated for about two months and he then ended up going to therapy for sex addiction.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
She had a complicated relationship with her parents
During an episode of "The Talk," Sharon Osbourne thought back to the time her father, Don Arden, dropped her and her brother, David Arden, in a forest at night when they were too much of a handful during a drive. At the time, David was only seven while his little sister was five, and needless to say, they were both scared out of their minds. Sharon remembered they couldn't see anything in the darkness and had no clue about how much time even passed before Don finally came back for the two of them. Meanwhile, on an episode of "The Osbournes" podcast, the former talk show host detailed how her father physically abused her by throwing her down a flight of stairs and hitting her in the head. Additionally, in her 2005 autobiography, "Sharon Osbourne Extreme," she claimed that Don had tried to drive a wedge between her and Ozzy Osbourne by telling him that she was cheating on him and had pursued her own father sexually.
Unfortunately, Sharon's relationship with her mother, Hope Shaw, wasn't all that warm and comforting either. According to OK! magazine, the outspoken TV personality once stated plainly, "I didn't like my mother at all." Sharon continued, "I think there was an underlying love, but there was no friendship, nothing at all, we didn't like each other." Elsewhere, in 2006, she told The Guardian that her relationship with her mother was so distant that she only said, "Oh, what a shame" when David called to inform her that she had died.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
Sharon Osbourne was diagnosed with colon cancer
As Sharon Osbourne explained to Coping magazine, she underwent a colonoscopy after doctors deemed her anemic. However, they subsequently informed her that she had colon cancer and recommended surgery as the first line of treatment. Then, during the procedure itself, they discovered that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, and she needed chemotherapy to get better. Sharon understandably took the diagnosis hard, divulging, "I responded very badly because initially everyone thought it would be the operation and not the chemo, and I didn't prepare myself for the possibility that it had spread."
Meanwhile, Ozzy shared his reaction to his wife's diagnosis in a 2012 Standard interview, admitting, "When I heard the news I simply and utterly fell apart at the seams." The rocker elaborated, "This is the love of my life, and the thought that I could lose her was more than I could bear." In fact, the "No More Tears" singer had to be sedated after he learned of Sharon's health condition so Ozzy could catch a break from the heavy emotions.
Thankfully, Sharon was deemed to be cancer-free after her treatment. Then, in a 2012 chat with Hello! magazine, the reality TV star added that she also underwent a double mastectomy after learning that she had the breast cancer gene. In her Coping magazine interview, Sharon proclaimed that her cancer diagnosis transformed her for the better since it changed her perspective on life and helped her realize what truly mattered to her.
Her plastic surgery procedures totally backfired
Sharon Osbourne has been open about the highs and lows of her experiences with plastic surgery. During her 2022 interview with the Sunday Times, in particular, Sharon got real about her "horrendous" facelift. The former talk show host confessed that the painful procedure lasted nearly six hours and left her feeling completely dissatisfied. She made it known to her surgeon too, reportedly exclaiming, "'You've got to be f***ing joking.'" She added, "One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f***ing Cyclops. I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback.'" Ozzy Osbourne essentially had the same reaction and was more than happy to spend the big bucks to fix his wife's botched surgery. Speaking to The Mirror in April 2023, Sharon asserted that the initial facelift made her swear off plastic surgery completely. Although she similarly labeled the procedure the "worst thing I ever did" in her December 2023 chat with the Sunday Times, Sharon ultimately couldn't give up cosmetic procedures altogether.
The refreshingly frank TV personality felt validated whenever people complimented her youthful appearance, and it only propelled her to get more work done. However, Sharon also understood that no amount of compliments or cosmetic procedures could make her love herself more. Meanwhile, when she appeared on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast" in April 2024, the former reality star confirmed that she had used Ozempic to lose weight. However, Sharon got more than she bargained for because the drug inhibited her ability to gain weight afterward.