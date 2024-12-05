Tragic Details About Sharon Osbourne

This article includes discussion of child abuse, domestic violence, and substance abuse.

Sharon Osbourne's life has been full of tragedy ever since her path first crossed with Ozzy Osbourne's. Sharon got to meet the Black Sabbath front-man when she was only 18 since her father, Don Arden, was managing his band at the time. However, their romantic connection didn't blossom until Ozzy was fired from Black Sabbath in 1979. Ozzy's dramatic exit from the band fueled his preexisting addiction issues, and he went on a 3-month bender that only ended when Sharon came to his rescue. First, she became his manager and took the reins of his blossoming solo career. Then, in 1982, Sharon became Ozzy's wife and inadvertently took on the behemoth task of keeping him in check. Although the happy couple became parents to Aimée, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne in the following years, they were far from a normal family.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2021, the former talk show host offered some insight into her turbulent relationship with Ozzy, revealing, "Our fights were legendary 'cause we would beat the s*** out of each other." However, Sharon stressed that those days were far behind them because they hadn't raised a hand to each other in two decades. The outspoken star shared a similar sentiment in her 2017 Event magazine chat, reasoning, "We loved each other madly, but we were both incredibly violent, because we'd both been brought up around violence and didn't know any better," (via Digital Spy). Sharon even acknowledged that she had lost two of her front teeth to her husband in the midst of one particularly explosive argument. Suffice it to say, Ozzy's ongoing drug addiction didn't make their marriage any easier as the years dragged on.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).