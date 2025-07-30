Don Jr.'s Cringe Post About Trump Is Giving South Park Vibes (Dude, That's Your Dad)

On today's episode of "That's Enough Internet for the Day," Donald Trump Jr. creeped everyone out with a recent post on his Instagram. He shared an AI photo of Donald Trump, wearing jeans with a jean jacket, unbuttoned at the top. So many questions, the main one being: "Why?!"

The father of five captioned the photo, "That Hanse.... Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!" Who in the world calls their dad hot? Don Jr., apparently. Although clearly meant as a joke, this is just as cringey as when Donald suggested he'd be dating Ivanka Trump if she wasn't his daughter — one of the many red flags in Donald and Ivanka's relationship.

Comments on Don Jr.'s post were mixed. One person made a pun, saying, "Great genes," alluding to both the Trump family's physical attributes as well as the all-over denim look. Another took the joke a step further, commenting, "Make Genes Great Again!" Others were playfully horrified, while several just replied with fire emojis. One Instagram user simply wrote, "I prefer the South Park version," referring to a recent episode of the long-running adult animated show.