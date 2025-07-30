Don Jr.'s Cringe Post About Trump Is Giving South Park Vibes (Dude, That's Your Dad)
On today's episode of "That's Enough Internet for the Day," Donald Trump Jr. creeped everyone out with a recent post on his Instagram. He shared an AI photo of Donald Trump, wearing jeans with a jean jacket, unbuttoned at the top. So many questions, the main one being: "Why?!"
The father of five captioned the photo, "That Hanse.... Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!" Who in the world calls their dad hot? Don Jr., apparently. Although clearly meant as a joke, this is just as cringey as when Donald suggested he'd be dating Ivanka Trump if she wasn't his daughter — one of the many red flags in Donald and Ivanka's relationship.
Comments on Don Jr.'s post were mixed. One person made a pun, saying, "Great genes," alluding to both the Trump family's physical attributes as well as the all-over denim look. Another took the joke a step further, commenting, "Make Genes Great Again!" Others were playfully horrified, while several just replied with fire emojis. One Instagram user simply wrote, "I prefer the South Park version," referring to a recent episode of the long-running adult animated show.
A recent South Park episode brutally roasted Trump
Season 27 of "South Park" kicked off on July 23 with a shocking episode featuring Donald Trump, who was voiced by series co-creator Matt Stone. The season premiere featured Trump going after South Park, Colorado residents who were anti-Trump and supported woke policies. Moreover, a naked Trump got into bed with Satan himself, who was also naked, and their pillow talk involved Satan wondering if Trump was on the infamous Jeffrey Epstein list of child sexual predators. But while everything else was animated, including Trump's body, his head was real-life photos of him. In another scene, a Deepfake Trump was used that featured the lookalike POTUS walking through the desert and eventually stripping naked.
It was weird, it was bizarre, it pissed Trump off. In fact, Trump's biggest crash out is closer than ever, thanks to the brutal takedown. The White House vilified the episode, telling Variety in a statement, "The Left's hypocrisy truly has no end — for years they have come after 'South Park' for what they labeled as 'offense' content, but suddenly they are praising the show." Moreover, the Trump administration praised the president's work and added, "This show hasn't been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention."