Trump's Biggest Crash Out Is Closer Than Ever After South Park Tears Into His Fragile Emotions
As if Donald Trump didn't already seem like he was on the precipice of one of his biggest meltdowns yet, a surprising move made by an unlikely force is surely about to send him over the edge. Trump and his administration have been trying to no avail to distract the public from asking about the Epstein list. Unfortunately for them, the thing that has actually stolen the attention of the internet is far from flattering for the controversial president. "South Park"' has returned for its 27th season, and Trump was a major focus of the season premiere. Suffice it to say, he is definitely not going to like how the series portrayed him.
If somehow there was ever any question what "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone think of Trump, they've just squashed it with one now-viral episode of their beloved animated series. The episode showed no mercy in its mockery of Trump, who was portrayed as a classic "South Park" animated body with real photos of Trump's face plastered on it. This partially animated Trump is egotistical, oversensitive, and trigger-happy when it comes to lawsuits. The character is also portrayed as being in a romantic relationship with Satan himself, who compares Trump to Saddam Hussein and says, "It's weird that whenever [the Epstein list] comes up, you just tell everyone to relax."
Donald Trump has yet to fire back about the episode
Evidently, the minds behind "South Park" aren't holding back, and they don't think others should, either. The episode came mere days after the series' creators made a $1.5 billion deal with Paramount. This was right in the midst of Paramount getting heat for canceling "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," which many fear was a move by the company to get on Trump's good side. The "South Park" episode faced this head-on, with an animated portrayal of Jesus appearing and explaining that the president " ... can do whatever he wants now that someone backed down," even calling Paramount out specifically and saying, "You really want to end up like Colbert? ... Just shut up, or we're going to get canceled, you idiots."
The folks behind "South Park" made it clear that they won't be cowed, and the internet certainly took note. "South Park" was quickly trending on X, and netizens are applauding the series' brazen move. And, therein lies one of the most surprising details — Trump, himself, has yet to make a comment. Trump's fragile ego has been on full display in his frequent whiny social media meltdowns more often than usual lately. Yet, no Truth Social tirade followed this particularly high profile diss. We have a feeling that this means that spiraling out in an unhinged social media rant may not be enough this time. This crash out just might be even bigger.