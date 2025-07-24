Trump's Biggest Crash Out Is Closer Than Ever After South Park Tears Into His Fragile Emotions

As if Donald Trump didn't already seem like he was on the precipice of one of his biggest meltdowns yet, a surprising move made by an unlikely force is surely about to send him over the edge. Trump and his administration have been trying to no avail to distract the public from asking about the Epstein list. Unfortunately for them, the thing that has actually stolen the attention of the internet is far from flattering for the controversial president. "South Park"' has returned for its 27th season, and Trump was a major focus of the season premiere. Suffice it to say, he is definitely not going to like how the series portrayed him.

If somehow there was ever any question what "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone think of Trump, they've just squashed it with one now-viral episode of their beloved animated series. The episode showed no mercy in its mockery of Trump, who was portrayed as a classic "South Park" animated body with real photos of Trump's face plastered on it. This partially animated Trump is egotistical, oversensitive, and trigger-happy when it comes to lawsuits. The character is also portrayed as being in a romantic relationship with Satan himself, who compares Trump to Saddam Hussein and says, "It's weird that whenever [the Epstein list] comes up, you just tell everyone to relax."