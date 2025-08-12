Drew Barrymore Is Adorable In Throwback Pic With A Child Actor Friend
Drew Barrymore has been on the Hollywood scene for practically her whole life, charming audiences in a variety of movies, including "Never Been Kissed," "50 First Dates," and "Music and Lyrics." But it was her work as a child actress that first captivated people, especially with "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." Because of that movie, Barrymore got to meet Steven Spielberg, who directed the sci-fi film, and they became close friends.
This connection led to another friendship with fellow child actor Ke Huy Quan. Barrymore visited Spielberg on the set of his then-new movie, "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," which starred Harrison Ford and introduced Quan. The kids quickly became fast friends and even went to the zoo together. Barrymore had Quan on her talk show in February 2025, and the duo reminisced about their childhoods. Quan even brought a few photos from their '80s zoo trip to share with the audience — taken by Spielberg, of course.
Quan also shared a snapshot from another event, this one taken when the child stars were at dinner. It's a precious photo, and they actually recreated it on the talk show. Barrymore has had a stunning transformation since she was that adorable little girl, and Quan has had a strong comeback with his career, becoming an Oscar winner in 2023. It's clear from their body language on the talk show just how much they value each other's friendship.
Both former child stars used to have a thing for each other
While Ke Huy Quan visited "The Drew Barrymore Show," he had a confession to make, something he'd never shared with anyone before. The "Goonies" actor revealed he had a childhood crush on Drew Barrymore that day they went to the zoo. As the studio audience awed, Barrymore blushed and clearly had no idea. "I thought you were so cute, beautiful," he said, before mentioning their "date night," which was when the precious dinner photo was captured.
Adorably, Barrymore, sharing a little-known fact about herself, admitted she had a crush on Quan back then, too, recounting a story of her discovering chocolate all over her face while hanging out with him and being totally mortified. "I remember thinking, 'From now on, if you're to eat food in front of someone, just don't go that hog wild," she joked.
Though Barrymore and Quan never starred in any movies together, their connection still lives on to this day. In fact, the actress-turned-talk-show-host has maintained several relationships with former co-stars, including her deep friendship with Adam Sandler.