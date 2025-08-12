Drew Barrymore Is Adorable In Throwback Pic With A Child Actor Friend

Drew Barrymore has been on the Hollywood scene for practically her whole life, charming audiences in a variety of movies, including "Never Been Kissed," "50 First Dates," and "Music and Lyrics." But it was her work as a child actress that first captivated people, especially with "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." Because of that movie, Barrymore got to meet Steven Spielberg, who directed the sci-fi film, and they became close friends.

This connection led to another friendship with fellow child actor Ke Huy Quan. Barrymore visited Spielberg on the set of his then-new movie, "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," which starred Harrison Ford and introduced Quan. The kids quickly became fast friends and even went to the zoo together. Barrymore had Quan on her talk show in February 2025, and the duo reminisced about their childhoods. Quan even brought a few photos from their '80s zoo trip to share with the audience — taken by Spielberg, of course.

Quan also shared a snapshot from another event, this one taken when the child stars were at dinner. It's a precious photo, and they actually recreated it on the talk show. Barrymore has had a stunning transformation since she was that adorable little girl, and Quan has had a strong comeback with his career, becoming an Oscar winner in 2023. It's clear from their body language on the talk show just how much they value each other's friendship.