What Justin Trudeau Is Like In Real Life After Prime Minister Days

On March 14, 2025, Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada's new Prime Minister, officially ending predecessor Justin Trudeau's almost decade-long run as the most powerful man in the Great White North. But just what has Trudeau been up to since retiring from politics? Well, if the beloved politician's active Instagram account is anything to go by, he's kind of just enjoying life. In fact, Trudeau seemingly wasted no time integrating back into being a private citizen. Just three days after Carney took office, his predecessor took to Instagram to post a snapshot from his visit to the department store Canadian Tire, where he picked up a number of kitchen appliances, in which he was wearing a jacket and a baseball cap.

He was like a superhero going undercover in a Marvel movie, which is to say that anyone who looked at Trudeau for longer than a second would probably have been be able to tell exactly who he was. Still, for both the store employees and the former PM's fellow shoppers, it must have been a surreal experience to see the man who was in charge of their country less than a week prior casually walking up and down the aisles and trying to decide which potato masher he should take home. For our American readers, just imagine if you were working the cash register one day and were suddenly face-to-face with Barack Obama buying a pasta strainer. You'd probably question your own reality for a moment.