What Justin Trudeau Is Like In Real Life After Prime Minister Days
On March 14, 2025, Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada's new Prime Minister, officially ending predecessor Justin Trudeau's almost decade-long run as the most powerful man in the Great White North. But just what has Trudeau been up to since retiring from politics? Well, if the beloved politician's active Instagram account is anything to go by, he's kind of just enjoying life. In fact, Trudeau seemingly wasted no time integrating back into being a private citizen. Just three days after Carney took office, his predecessor took to Instagram to post a snapshot from his visit to the department store Canadian Tire, where he picked up a number of kitchen appliances, in which he was wearing a jacket and a baseball cap.
He was like a superhero going undercover in a Marvel movie, which is to say that anyone who looked at Trudeau for longer than a second would probably have been be able to tell exactly who he was. Still, for both the store employees and the former PM's fellow shoppers, it must have been a surreal experience to see the man who was in charge of their country less than a week prior casually walking up and down the aisles and trying to decide which potato masher he should take home. For our American readers, just imagine if you were working the cash register one day and were suddenly face-to-face with Barack Obama buying a pasta strainer. You'd probably question your own reality for a moment.
Justin Trudeau is using his retirement to spend more time with his kids
Now that he is no longer running Canada, the former PM is using his newfound free time wisely, to strengthen Justin Trudeau's relationship with his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. On July 1, 2025, to celebrate Canada Day, Justin Trudeau showed off his muscle-clad physique in a rare photo with his two sons, Xavier and Hadrien. The trio marked the occasion with a spot of rock climbing, with Xavier notably towering over his famous father while Justin also offered a rare glimpse at the tattoo on his arm. "Great day for getting out with the kids," he gushed on Instagram. "Let's all celebrate our Canada, the very best country in the world!"
Later that same month, Justin one again took to Instagram to share some pics from a scenic vacation he had taken with younger son Hadrien. The sweet photos depicted the father-son duo enjoying some sandwiches while riding a chairlift, hiking, visiting an aquarium, and even whitewater rafting. Justin wrapped up July by engaging in some slightly more intense father-son bonding with older son Xavier, with the two enjoying some mountaineering in Switzerland (maybe that's what they were training for on Canada Day?). The adorable duo even took a photo in front of the famed Matterhorn. Suffice it to say that, without his high-profile job, Justin has plenty to fill his time.