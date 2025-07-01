Justin Trudeau Shows Off Muscle-Clad Physique In Rare Pic With Sons

It's safe to assume that Justin Trudeau did not intend for this photo to be a thirst trap. Based on folks in the comment section, however, it seems like that may have been the overwhelming effect of the post. The top comment put it simply: "hot." And, others seemed to be in agreement, with many disregarding both Trudeau's Canada Day message and his celebratory quality time with his sons. "You look absolutely incredible and it is pretty clear that you have mastered how to age backwards," one Instagram-user wrote. "MUSCLES" another commented with a heart eyes emoji. One netizen even tried to shoot their shot in the wake of the former prime minister and Sophie Gregoire's divorce, writing, "I'm single too and I agree you're very handsome!"

Evidently, Trudeau's post made quite the impression on Instagram users, even if it likely wasn't the impression he had planned. That said, this post does come just two months after Trudeau made a bit of an Instagram blunder that may have blown his carefully curated image, accidentally revealing that he usually isn't the one running his social media accounts. So, in all likelihood, he didn't even make this post, which will make all the thirsty, flirtatious comments all the more surprising when he sees them after a day out with his kids.