Justin Trudeau Shows Off Muscle-Clad Physique In Rare Pic With Sons
Justin Trudeau may look different in pics from his younger days, but at 53, he's looking fitter than ever. On July 1, the former Canadian prime minister shared a photo on Instagram showing him posing with his two sons. He dedicated the caption to Canada Day, but this wasn't what stole the attention of most folks in the comment section. That honor belongs to Trudeau's visible muscles.
"Happy Canada Day! Great day for getting out with the kids. Let's all celebrate our Canada, the very best country in the world," Trudeau wrote alongside his Instagram photo. The photo shows Trudeau with his arms around his sons while standing in front of a rock climbing wall, and as usual, Trudeau's youngest son Hadrien looks like a carbon copy of his dad. The photo gives the impression that Trudeau has a good relationship with his kids. It also gives the impression that the politician almost surely excels in the rock climbing department. With upper body strength like that, who wouldn't?
The comment section will surely leave Justin Trudeau feeling flattered
It's safe to assume that Justin Trudeau did not intend for this photo to be a thirst trap. Based on folks in the comment section, however, it seems like that may have been the overwhelming effect of the post. The top comment put it simply: "hot." And, others seemed to be in agreement, with many disregarding both Trudeau's Canada Day message and his celebratory quality time with his sons. "You look absolutely incredible and it is pretty clear that you have mastered how to age backwards," one Instagram-user wrote. "MUSCLES" another commented with a heart eyes emoji. One netizen even tried to shoot their shot in the wake of the former prime minister and Sophie Gregoire's divorce, writing, "I'm single too and I agree you're very handsome!"
Evidently, Trudeau's post made quite the impression on Instagram users, even if it likely wasn't the impression he had planned. That said, this post does come just two months after Trudeau made a bit of an Instagram blunder that may have blown his carefully curated image, accidentally revealing that he usually isn't the one running his social media accounts. So, in all likelihood, he didn't even make this post, which will make all the thirsty, flirtatious comments all the more surprising when he sees them after a day out with his kids.