JD's Wife Usha Is Trump's Favorite Vance & He Isn't Afraid To Show It

JD Vance might be Donald Trump's vice president, but that doesn't automatically make him the president's pet. In fact, Trump made clear who his favorite Vance was during his 2025 inauguration ceremony. As he delivered a speech after all the proceedings, the politician joked that JD wasn't really the person he wanted as his second. "The only one smarter [than him] is his wife," Trump said (via the Daily Mail), referring to Usha Vance. "I would have chosen her [as my VP] but somehow the line of succession didn't work that way." Some might argue it was a harmless quip. But was it, really?

JD and Trump have a complicated relationship — the vice president used to be one of the divisive politician's biggest critics, even likening him to Hitler on one occasion. Additionally, he made it clear in a 2016 column published by The Atlantic that he believed Trump to be a poor presidential candidate. "Trump is cultural heroin. He makes some feel better for a bit. But he cannot fix what ails them, and one day they'll realize it," JD wrote. Usha might have been a registered Democrat once upon a time, but she's never publicly criticized the president. However, an anonymous insider told the Washington Post, "Usha found the incursion on the Capitol [on January 6] and Trump's role in it to be deeply disturbing. She was generally appalled by Trump, from the moment of his first election." Usha seemingly never commented on those claims.

Trump has unwittingly put his fragile ego on full display multiple times, so it stands to reason that he'll never truly forget the things JD once said about him. He did, however, on one occasion call JD "one handsome son of a b***h," per Politico, but the compliments are few and far between.