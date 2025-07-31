Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Leans Into Brutal Joke About Her Man (& It's Giving JD Vance Levels Of Cringe)

As the old adage goes, "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em." But, does this really apply when you're getting absolutely roasted on the internet? Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, model and socialite Bettina Anderson, responded to a viral joke about her beau online by attempting to get netizens laughing along with the couple, rather than at them. Unfortunately for her, this strategy may have backfired. A photo of Don Jr. and Anderson walking arm in arm at the White House has been making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, for one unusual reason — or should we say two big reasons? As one user put it: "How does he have bigger boobs than his girlfriend?" Whether it was the angle, Don Jr.'s outfit, or something else entirely, his chest looked decidedly different than we've seen in the past.

And folks definitely took notice. If the businessman inherited his famous father, Donald Trump's, notoriously fragile ego, then we can only imagine the rampant jokes are sending him into a complete tailspin behind closed doors. So, Anderson valiantly jumped in, clearly attempting to turn the situation around while giving the illusion that it doesn't bother them. She shared a tweet mocking her boyfriend's appearance on Instagram, which read: "Is Don Jr. trying to get an American Eagle ad, too?" alongside the now-infamous photo. This was poking fun at the viral American Eagle ad featuring Sydney Sweeney, which naturally aims to draw attention to her cleavage. Don Jr. also shared the tweet, tagging AE and joking "call me!," Anderson notably took it a step further with an incredibly lengthy caption.