Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Leans Into Brutal Joke About Her Man (& It's Giving JD Vance Levels Of Cringe)
As the old adage goes, "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em." But, does this really apply when you're getting absolutely roasted on the internet? Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, model and socialite Bettina Anderson, responded to a viral joke about her beau online by attempting to get netizens laughing along with the couple, rather than at them. Unfortunately for her, this strategy may have backfired. A photo of Don Jr. and Anderson walking arm in arm at the White House has been making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, for one unusual reason — or should we say two big reasons? As one user put it: "How does he have bigger boobs than his girlfriend?" Whether it was the angle, Don Jr.'s outfit, or something else entirely, his chest looked decidedly different than we've seen in the past.
And folks definitely took notice. If the businessman inherited his famous father, Donald Trump's, notoriously fragile ego, then we can only imagine the rampant jokes are sending him into a complete tailspin behind closed doors. So, Anderson valiantly jumped in, clearly attempting to turn the situation around while giving the illusion that it doesn't bother them. She shared a tweet mocking her boyfriend's appearance on Instagram, which read: "Is Don Jr. trying to get an American Eagle ad, too?" alongside the now-infamous photo. This was poking fun at the viral American Eagle ad featuring Sydney Sweeney, which naturally aims to draw attention to her cleavage. Don Jr. also shared the tweet, tagging AE and joking "call me!," Anderson notably took it a step further with an incredibly lengthy caption.
Bettina Anderson went too hard with her jokes
While Donald Trump Jr. shared the tweet in question with a cheeky quip, Bettina Anderson wrote, "They say opposites attract, but apparently so do cup sizes," accompanied by two coconut emojis. This was enough to get her point across, attempting to convince everyone that she is unbothered. Instead, though, the model kept going. Below the pic, she also wrote, "When your boyfriend's chest is giving more cleavage than yours... should I be jealous or just ask for his workout routine? I fell for his heart... and accidentally bounced off his chest." It's official: The lady doth protest too much.
And, no, it didn't end there. Anderson also shared a clearly photoshopped image of Don Jr. posing in a denim ensemble à la the Sydney Sweeney ad and wrote "my guy" with the face melting emoji, adding, "Get at us, [American Eagle.]" We already know that Don Jr. has an unsavory sense of humor, so it's easy to see why he might have appreciated Anderson's over-the-top attempt at coming to his defense.
Fighting mockery with embarrassing humor is a strategy his buddy JD Vance has employed time and time again. So, Don Jr. should know by now that it doesn't work. Remember when Vance commented on the Elon Musk v. Donald Trump divorce with a predictably cringe joke? Unsurprisingly, Anderson's quips yielded the same result: The couple comes across as embarrassing, and they definitely seem bothered by all the memes.