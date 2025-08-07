The Royally Inappropriate Outfit Michelle Obama Still Can't Live Down
It's well known that royal life comes with strict rules and protocols to follow, but members of the royal family aren't the only ones expected to behave a certain way when they step into Buckingham Palace. There are many strange rules that guests must follow; the standards boil down to even the way one dresses in front of the British monarch. Michelle Obama seemingly had a difficult time adhering to the expectations and made a major fashion faux pas in front of Queen Elizabeth II when they first met.
A few months after settling into the White House during Barack Obama's first term in 2009, he and Michelle took a trip across the pond for the G20 Summit. While in London, the then-first couple met the late Elizabeth for the first time at Buckingham Palace and snapped a photo together. Upon seeing the image, the public was shocked by Michelle's choice to wear a simple white top, a black cardigan, and a mid-length black skirt, opining that it was too casual for such a formal occasion. Fashion designer Oscar de la Renta even threw in his two cents, telling Women's Wear Daily (via The Cut): "You don't go to Buckingham Palace in a sweater."
Brittany Provance, the editor-in-chief of Royal News Network, exclusively told The List that Michelle's ensemble might have actually been appropriate for the specific occasion, as it wasn't as formal a meeting as a state visit. However, she says a blazer would probably be a better fit. "The change would give the look a bit more structure and elevate it beyond something that looks like she's headed to a Sunday brunch with friends," said Provance.
What to wear when meeting a royal
One can learn from the history of first couple fashion mishaps that have occurred in front of the royal family. Brittany Provance says what you wear all depends on the circumstances. "For a Buckingham Palace Garden Party or a State Visit, there is a dress code in place that guests must follow," she told us. "But beyond that, a general rule of thumb for the ladies is a rather modest ensemble, with shoulders covered, and avoid something too short." For men, it's a little less nuanced. Provance explains that a suit is desirable, but a button-down and a pair of spiffy pants will do the trick. All in all, she advises: "You don't want to look like a slob while standing next to royalty."
Though Michelle's look completely missed the mark, the former first lady seemingly laid bare the late monarch's true feelings about the proper etiquette when being in her presence. Michelle told the UK's Press Association about her nerves while stepping into Her Majesty's car in 2016. "And so the Queen says 'just get in, sit wherever,'" Michelle revealed (via CNN). "And she's telling you one thing and you're remembering protocol and she says 'Oh it's all rubbish, just get in.'" It sounds like even the queen herself knew some royal rules are outdated.