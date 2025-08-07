The Royally Inappropriate Outfit Michelle Obama Still Can't Live Down

It's well known that royal life comes with strict rules and protocols to follow, but members of the royal family aren't the only ones expected to behave a certain way when they step into Buckingham Palace. There are many strange rules that guests must follow; the standards boil down to even the way one dresses in front of the British monarch. Michelle Obama seemingly had a difficult time adhering to the expectations and made a major fashion faux pas in front of Queen Elizabeth II when they first met.

A few months after settling into the White House during Barack Obama's first term in 2009, he and Michelle took a trip across the pond for the G20 Summit. While in London, the then-first couple met the late Elizabeth for the first time at Buckingham Palace and snapped a photo together. Upon seeing the image, the public was shocked by Michelle's choice to wear a simple white top, a black cardigan, and a mid-length black skirt, opining that it was too casual for such a formal occasion. Fashion designer Oscar de la Renta even threw in his two cents, telling Women's Wear Daily (via The Cut): "You don't go to Buckingham Palace in a sweater."

Brittany Provance, the editor-in-chief of Royal News Network, exclusively told The List that Michelle's ensemble might have actually been appropriate for the specific occasion, as it wasn't as formal a meeting as a state visit. However, she says a blazer would probably be a better fit. "The change would give the look a bit more structure and elevate it beyond something that looks like she's headed to a Sunday brunch with friends," said Provance.