12 First Couple Fashion Mishaps We Can't Ignore
Whether you're Laura Bush or Michelle Obama, being one half of an American first couple means your every move will likely be scrutinized. Historically, this has manifested in bad press regarding one's shopping habits, Christmas decorations, and, of course, fashion choices. From state dinners to street style, the commander-in-chief and the first lady's wardrobes will forever be put under the microscope by the keen American press.
While headlines will often praise first couples for adorable matching moments or stunning coordinating glamour looks, they are also quick to call out moments when one member of a first couple sartorially stumbles. Sorry stylists, but journalists will always sniff out when a first lady is being an outfit repeater or when a president is dressing a little too casually for his high-profile role. So grab your history books and put on your "fashion critic" hats, because we're exploring 12 unforgettable first couple fashion mishaps.
Barack Obama made the internet angry with his choice of mom jeans
Then-president Barack Obama paid the price for going casual in 2009. The newly inaugurated president got the crowd (and the press) going wild when he attended the Major League Baseball All-Star Game that year to throw the first pitch. The young D.C. darling ditched the three-piece suits and walked onto Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri wearing comfy sneakers, a black zip-up, and a pair of particularly baggy blue jeans.
While his stylists most likely anticipated the crowd loving this more laid-back look, the public was not a fan of their president's "mom jeans." Many felt that Obama's loose-fitting trousers put forward an image of a weak leader. Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin told Fox News, "People are looking at [Vladimir] Putin as one who wrestles bears and drills for oil." Meanwhile, Palin said, "They look at our president as one who wears mom jeans and equivocates and bloviates" (via the Kansas City Star).
In 2014, Obama opened up about the backlash to interviewer Ryan Seacrest. The two-term president said, "There was one episode like four years ago in which I was wearing some loose jeans, mainly because I was out on the pitcher's mound and I didn't want to feel, you know, confined, while I was pitching." On the fashion fallout, he quipped, "I got whacked pretty good," (via Today).
Bill Clinton brought his short shorts to the White House
While modern fashion trends have recently seen athleisure shorts blowing up on TikTok, the 90s were not so forgiving when it came to skin-bearing shorts, especially when seen on then-president Bill Clinton. The Arkansas native was known to be an avid runner and was frequently seen donning tennis shoes and athletic gear, including teeny running shorts, while partaking in his favorite pastime in public.
Even when Clinton was elected President, he refused to give up his workout outfit of choice. Far from the trim suits and perfectly starched button-ups you might expect from the commander-in-chief, Clinton frequently wore micro shorts in neon colors — all within easy reach of the paparazzi's camera lens. Often pairing these itty bitty shorts with an oversized T-shirt, Clinton made the greatest fitness fashion faux pas of all in assembling a workout fit that made him look as if he was wearing no shorts at all. It seems this politician's exercise regime was more important than his reputation in the fashion world.
HuffPost said it best in 2011 when they revisited this moment in pop culture history. Posting a photo from 1992 that showed Bill Clinton donning tiny black shorts alongside his then-running mate Al Gore, the publication labeled the image "embarrassing" and concluded by saying, "Sorry, gents, but we're REALLY glad those teensy shorts have hightailed it out of style."
Rosalynn Carter wore a repeat gown to her husband's inauguration
First lady Rosalynn Carter was the picture of a proud wife when she stood with her husband, President Jimmy Carter, and their 9-year-old daughter, Amy, at Carter's inaugural ball in 1977. Her husband had just been sworn in and the ball was their crowning moment; all eyes were on the Carters. And on the surface, Rosalynn hit this fashion moment out of the park.
She wore a sleeveless coat in gold over a blue chiffon evening gown crafted by designer Mary Matise. It was a clean, light-hearted look, but the rub came when the press realized that this was the third time Rosalynn had worn the gown to an important political engagement. While contemporary media would have most likely praised the new first lady for setting an example of sustainable fashion, the press of the 1970s ate her alive for what they saw as a fashion faux pas.
According to the media, Rosalynn had missed a chance to give other designers an audience or to represent all-American style on the global stage. This moment, though celebratory for then-President Jimmy Carter, long haunted his wife. Former curator of the "First Ladies" exhibit at the National Museum of American History, Edith Mayo, told the Washington Post in 1997 that Rosalynn's inaugural gown "set fashion back on its ear."
Hillary Clinton went unexpectedly goth during an official visit to Japan
This former first lady has dealt with many an unflattering headline in her lifetime, but in 1996, it was her wardrobe that caused a huge scandal for Hillary Clinton. While visiting Japan with her husband and then-president Bill Clinton, the powerful politician reportedly caused confusion when she wore nothing but monochromatic mourning gear while touring the island nation. A daily national paper in Japan titled "Sankei Shimbun" ran a headline at the time that was translated to, "Far From her Fancy Image — Why?" (via the Washington Post).
American glamour was nowhere to be seen, as Clinton's all-black outfits brought to mind funerals and court proceedings. Altogether, her outfits were inappropriate for a visit intended to celebrate the friendly relations between the two nations. When Clinton was photographed sitting next to Japan's Empress Michiko, the indecorum of her fashion choice was on full display. Dressed in a tailored black suit dress, Clinton looked like she had dressed for an entirely different occasion than Empress Michiko, who was wearing a pale yellow column dress paired with a matching cardigan and beige pumps, making for a springy and joyful ensemble. Clinton's glamour needle, on the other hand, was hitting a zero.
Michelle Obama caused a stir by wearing a cardigan to meet Queen Elizabeth II
Michelle Obama's most daring outfits of all time show us a first lady who is unafraid of bright colors and some sparkle. However, she didn't immediately waltz into the White House wearing rhinestones. No, it took her some time — and a few high-profile missteps — to cultivate her adventurous style.
One incident in 2009 proved to be her biggest misstep of all: a cardigan look that angered a big name in the fashion industry. While visiting Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the first lady and President Barack Obama posed for a photograph that showed them sharply, yet modestly. Mrs. Obama wore a knee-length black skirt and a black cardigan with a simple white undershirt and several strings of pearls.
Inoffensive? Think again. Dominican fashion designer Oscar de la Renta spoke out about his disappointment in Michelle, stating that he expected something a bit more glamorous from her. De la Renta told Women's Wear Daily, "You don't go to Buckingham Palace in a sweater." He also took umbrage with the fact that the mind behind Obama's cardigan was Azzedine Alaïa, a Tunisian designer. According to The Cut, de la Renta also told Women's Wear Daily, "Our industry right now is having a very difficult time. I think it would be great if the first lady dressed in American styles."
Melania Trump evoked visions of colonialism when she wore a pith helmet in Kenya
First lady Melania Trump's fashion faux pas have made headlines throughout the years, but none were quite as offensive as the hat she wore in 2018. While touring the African nations of Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt on an official state visit, the wife of former President Donald Trump was attempting to promote child welfare, education, and wildlife conservation. However, it was her fashion choices that ended up making the most headlines.
While embarking on a safari in Nairobi, Kenya, the first lady sported an outdoorsy look including a white button-down shirt, khaki riding pants, and tall safari-ready boots. It was her white pith helmet, though, that made her look as if she was cosplaying a character from "Indiana Jones" rather than performing an act of diplomacy.
Social media users exploded in outrage, pointing out the dark history of pith helmets. Throughout the 1800s, this style of hat was worn by military officers and colonial explorers. Today, it is widely regarded as a symbol of racist, colonial violence throughout the continent. One netizen, Pauleen Mwalo, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "That pith helmet you have carried was used by colonialists during the dark days. Doesn't sit well with us Africans. Who advised you?" Looking out of touch and uninterested in the history of colonialism in Africa, Melania failed big time with this fashion choice.
Eleanor Roosevelt caused controversy when she was photographed in a bathing suit
Not all controversial fashion moments are products of embarrassing missteps or insulting choices. No, some style faux pas of the past are because women decided to reject old-fashioned sartorial rules that kept them restrained and covered up. Take former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, for instance.
The wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt was the longest-serving first lady of all time, having served alongside her husband for 12 years between the tough war-torn years of 1933-1945. She wasn't a wilting flower who lived in her husband's shadow, though. No, Mrs. Roosevelt was known for her feminist opinions and for being an outspoken politician and activist, forever changing the way Americans perceive the role of first lady.
That brashness can be seen in photographs of Eleanor smiling in her spaghetti-strap bathing suit. Shockingly, this was the first time a first lady was seen on camera donning a swimsuit. In the conservative period of the 1930s and 1940s, having the bravery to bear so much skin and look joyous while doing it was a radical act. Even decades later, in the 1960s, first lady Jackie Kennedy was still being harangued by some for being photographed in a bathing suit. Thus, Eleanor decision to rock a bathing suit in such a modest age in American history was more than just a fashion choice, it was a bold political statement.
Laura Bush accidentally attended an event wearing the same dress as three other women
Former President George W. Bush's wife and first lady Laura Bush raised a few eyebrows when she showed up to the 2006 Kennedy Center Honors wearing this uber-popular gown. With a sequin, crimson skirt that grazed the floor and a matching bolero-style coat, Bush looked pristine and regal — a perfect combo for the kind of ceremony where cameras are at every corner.
Designed by Oscar de La Renta, the red win-hued ensemble came a pretty penny too, clocking in at an eye-watering $8,500. So where did Mrs. Bush go wrong? In an embarrassing turn of events, the first lady ended up greeting three other women during the White House receiving line who were wearing exact replicas of her dress. CBS reported on the faux pas, running a headline that read, "Laura Bush Among Four Ladies in Red."
For a woman in such a high-profile position where fashion criticism is a big part of the job, Bush had undeniably failed. She later reflected on the cringey moment in her 2010 memoir, "Spoken From the Heart." The former first lady said (via LoHud), "In the book, that red dress had looked perfect. It vaguely crossed my mind that someone else might see the dress and think exactly the same thing. But what were the odds of that woman wearing it to a White House party?" It turns out, the odds were not in her favor that night.
Barack Obama caused Tan Suit Gate with his beige ensemble
One of the sillier controversies former President Barack Obama had to face during his tenure was "Tan Suit Gate." This was a scandal that broke out in the media when the then-president decided to wear a chai-colored morning suit to a news conference on August 28, 2014. Known for donning formal suits in black or navy, this lighter color was a stark departure from Obama's usual fare.
Fashion bloggers and Republican naysayers alike booed the sartorial choice. Fashion critic Vanessa Friedman wrote in the New York Times that the cream hue of Obama's suit was a "wishy-washy color" for a "wishy-washy military policy." Likewise, Republican Peter T. King told CNN (via YouTube) that Obama's fashion choice showed the president's "lack of seriousness" about foreign policy.
In response to the hubbub, then-White House secretary Josh Earnest said, "The president stands squarely behind the decision that he made yesterday to wear his summer suit." Jokingly, Earnest said, "It's the Thursday before Labor Day. He feels pretty good about it" (via CNN). Although the administration at the time decided to approach the scandal in a light-hearted manner, "Tan Suit Gate" was a genuine stumbling block in Obama's presidency, all caused by one fashion choice.
Melania Trump's graphic jacket sparked an uproar at the U.S.-Mexico border
One of the biggest scandals Melania Trump has been caught up in occurred on June 21, 2018, when the first lady wore a graphic coat while visiting the New Hope Children's Shelter in McAllen, Texas. Located on the fraught Mexican-American border, Trump's visit to the shelter was a strategic decision, considering that her husband's administration had come under extreme fire for its treatment of Mexican migrants.
Although other items in her ensemble were in a nondescript white, Mrs. Trump's centerpiece was a mossy green army-style jacket that had the question "I REALLY DON'T CARE DO U?" emblazoned on the back in a white graffiti-esque font. Opponents of the Trump administration were outraged by this fashion choice, claiming that it was incredibly insensitive to the plight of migrant children.
The New Yorker dubbed the choice wholly "inappropriate," saying that Trump "did her part to freshen up" the "tragedy" happening at the Mexican-American border. In response to the firestorm that followed the publication of these images, Trump accused the media of being overly concerned with her clothing and claimed that there was no deeper message intended with her coat. However, she later admitted that the text on the coat "was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me" (via BBC). Regardless, this fiery fashion statement clearly did what it was intended to do — sow the seeds of division in the American political arena.
Betty Ford's pantsuit made a bold feminist statement and angered many Americans at the time
How many people can say they've climbed a piece of White House furniture like a jungle gym? Former first lady Betty Ford can. On January 19, 1977, Mrs. Ford and her husband, President Gerald Ford were making way for a new president to move in. Amidst all the cardboard moving boxes, the first lady was also having a bit of fun.
Dressed in her snappy pantsuit and with her feet bare, Betty climbed atop a very serious-looking table in the Cabinet Room and posed for some photos with photographer David Hume Kennerly. Ford was known for her controversial decision to wear pants in the White House, making this moment iconic not only for the message it's sending — more women at the table, please! — but also for the crucial bit of fashion history captured in the frame. However, fashion rules were still so strict for women that Betty reportedly only wore trousers in private. With this image, she shocked the nation.
Later in life, Betty would reflect fondly on the moment. "I walked over to the West Wing to say goodbye to members of the staff who had served President Ford so well," she wrote (via the Smithsonian Magazine), "On the way back to the family quarters I passed by the empty Cabinet Room and thought, 'You know, I've always wanted to dance on the Cabinet Room table.' And dance she did, in her controversial-for-the-70s pantsuit.
Donald Trump gave the press a good laugh with his backwards pants
If history has taught us anything, it's that Donald Trump's inauguration might be filled with cringe dance moves and some not-so-subtle fashion faux pas. Trump, who was elected for a second term in 2024, may not be an experimental dresser, but his prior years in the White House have still afforded the press plenty of opportunities to ridicule his style mishaps.
One of his most head-scratching fashion moments came in 2021 when he attended the North Carolina GOP convention. While he was dressed in your standard navy suit with a red tie, audience members and eagle-eyed members of the press noticed that the president's trousers seemed to be hugging him in all the wrong places.
Rumors swirled that Trump had accidentally gone on stage wearing his pants backwards. Comedian Jimmy Fallon quipped about the situation on his late-night show, saying "It's like he's wearing a fanny pack on the inside of his pants. It looks like he bumped into something and his pants deployed an airbag" (via YouTube). The situation got so dire that NPR had to step in and declare, via headlines, that no, "Actually, Trump Was NOT Wearing His Pants Backward At A Weekend Rally." Eventually, the rumors were squashed by zoomed-in video footage, revealing a visible front zipper, but not before all of America got a few laughs in at Trump's expense.