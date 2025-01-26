12 First Couple Fashion Mishaps We Can't Ignore

Then-president Barack Obama paid the price for going casual in 2009. The newly inaugurated president got the crowd (and the press) going wild when he attended the Major League Baseball All-Star Game that year to throw the first pitch. The young D.C. darling ditched the three-piece suits and walked onto Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri wearing comfy sneakers, a black zip-up, and a pair of particularly baggy blue jeans.

While his stylists most likely anticipated the crowd loving this more laid-back look, the public was not a fan of their president's "mom jeans." Many felt that Obama's loose-fitting trousers put forward an image of a weak leader. Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin told Fox News, "People are looking at [Vladimir] Putin as one who wrestles bears and drills for oil." Meanwhile, Palin said, "They look at our president as one who wears mom jeans and equivocates and bloviates" (via the Kansas City Star).

In 2014, Obama opened up about the backlash to interviewer Ryan Seacrest. The two-term president said, "There was one episode like four years ago in which I was wearing some loose jeans, mainly because I was out on the pitcher's mound and I didn't want to feel, you know, confined, while I was pitching." On the fashion fallout, he quipped, "I got whacked pretty good," (via Today).

