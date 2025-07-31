Justin Trudeau Rocks Out To Katy Perry & Tells All We Need To Know About Romance Rumors
Just after Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shared an emotional post about pain and love that was a middle finger to Justin Trudeau, it seems as though she's not the only one in this former couple that is moving on. The former Canadian prime minister took the internet by storm when he was spotted out and about in Montreal with a very surprising companion: none other than recently single pop star Katy Perry. And the romance rumors are heating up even more now that Justin was caught on video enjoying Perry's Lifetimes Tour from the audience.
Justin's split from ex-wife Sophie first went public in 2023. Earlier this month, Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom announced that they had called it quits. Now, amidst subtle signs that Bloom is taking the breakup harder than Perry, it seems that she may have caught the eye of an eligible bachelor. On July 28, Justin and Perry were seen taking a walk in Mount Royal Park before heading out to dinner together. The unlikely duo reportedly didn't engage in PDA, but that didn't stop romance rumors from swirling. And, now, Justin's very attentive demeanor while watching his rumored new flame performing has even more folks convinced that these two are an item.
Fans are excited about this possible power couple
Two days after their rumor-sparking outing together, Katy Perry played a sold-out show at Montreal's Bell Centre. Ahead of her tour, Perry told People, "This show will be full of BPM (beats per minute). So I suggest wearing some sensible shoes and staying hydrated because I think there's going to be a whole heck of a lot of us just dancing the night away." And, it seems that Justin Trudeau got that message, as he was spotted bopping along to her hit song "Roar." Perry called the tour a "love-filled spectacle," and let's just say, from the looks of it, Trudeau seems like he might be a bit "love-filled," too.
Unsurprisingly, Trudeau looking like the heart-eyes emoji at Perry's concert is making the rounds online. And, overwhelmingly, fans are supportive of this unexpected match. "katy perry's new man justin trudeau already showing up for her a DAY after their first date meanwhile orlando bloom took 2 years to attend her tour. this is a HUGE upgrade," one X, formerly known as Twitter-user wrote. On a tweet featuring a photo of Trudeau looking up at the stage, one X-user commented, "Oh yeh that's 1000% her man" with a series of sobbing emojis. "they honestly might be good for each other," added another. Surely fans will be keeping their eyes peeled at Perry's upcoming shows to see if there are any former prime ministers singing along among the crowd.