Justin Trudeau Rocks Out To Katy Perry & Tells All We Need To Know About Romance Rumors

Just after Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shared an emotional post about pain and love that was a middle finger to Justin Trudeau, it seems as though she's not the only one in this former couple that is moving on. The former Canadian prime minister took the internet by storm when he was spotted out and about in Montreal with a very surprising companion: none other than recently single pop star Katy Perry. And the romance rumors are heating up even more now that Justin was caught on video enjoying Perry's Lifetimes Tour from the audience.

Justin's split from ex-wife Sophie first went public in 2023. Earlier this month, Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom announced that they had called it quits. Now, amidst subtle signs that Bloom is taking the breakup harder than Perry, it seems that she may have caught the eye of an eligible bachelor. On July 28, Justin and Perry were seen taking a walk in Mount Royal Park before heading out to dinner together. The unlikely duo reportedly didn't engage in PDA, but that didn't stop romance rumors from swirling. And, now, Justin's very attentive demeanor while watching his rumored new flame performing has even more folks convinced that these two are an item.