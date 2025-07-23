Sophie Gregoire's Emotional Post About Pain & Love Is A Middle Finger To Justin Trudeau
After being married for almost two decades, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced their separation back in 2023. Since then, Sophie hasn't been afraid to give cryptic hints that their marriage was more toxic than anyone knew. Now, her latest Instagram post seems to be a somewhat less subtle message about her ex. And we wouldn't be too happy to hear this if we were him.
On July 22, Sophie posted a vulnerable video on Instagram. She began the video noting that she was trying out a trend based on the prompt "If you could write a letter to your own pain, what would it say?" In the caption, she wrote, "Dear pain, thank you. You showed me that healing isn't comfort — it's truth. That feeling deeply is the start of freedom." She finished with a noteworthy thought: "If I can feel pain this deeply...imagine how deeply I can love." She ended her video with this same idea, which may indicate that she is ready to let love into her life again. By the same token, it shines a light on the fact that she understands her capacity for love now even more than she did during her marriage.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's candid message gives insight into her marriage
It has been clear that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's mental health amid her divorce journey with Justin Trudeau presented many struggles. Based on this post, however, it seems that Sophie is in a better place these days and is happy to tell the world about it. There have long been hints that Sophie checked out of her marriage long before they split, and she seemed to drop a few more throughout this video. "I spent so long walking through life trying to numb my pain in different ways," she said in her letter to pain. This seems to imply that she was in pain well before the divorce caused her to have to face it. She also noted that pain "lit up every place inside me that was starving for my own love." This indicates that Sophie's love for herself has grown deeper since parting ways with Justin.
Pairing all of this with the notion that Sophie is perhaps more open to love now than ever before shows that she has overcome a lot of her grief and is embarking on a new chapter in her life. Justin hasn't been quite so open on social media about his pain or his innermost thoughts. No matter where he is in terms of processing the split, however, Sophie's open message to the world would surely have an impact on him.