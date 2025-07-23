Sophie Gregoire's Emotional Post About Pain & Love Is A Middle Finger To Justin Trudeau

After being married for almost two decades, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced their separation back in 2023. Since then, Sophie hasn't been afraid to give cryptic hints that their marriage was more toxic than anyone knew. Now, her latest Instagram post seems to be a somewhat less subtle message about her ex. And we wouldn't be too happy to hear this if we were him.

On July 22, Sophie posted a vulnerable video on Instagram. She began the video noting that she was trying out a trend based on the prompt "If you could write a letter to your own pain, what would it say?" In the caption, she wrote, "Dear pain, thank you. You showed me that healing isn't comfort — it's truth. That feeling deeply is the start of freedom." She finished with a noteworthy thought: "If I can feel pain this deeply...imagine how deeply I can love." She ended her video with this same idea, which may indicate that she is ready to let love into her life again. By the same token, it shines a light on the fact that she understands her capacity for love now even more than she did during her marriage.