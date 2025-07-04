The Subtle Signs Orlando Bloom Is Taking His Breakup Harder Than Katy Perry

Within the interiors of the relationship between Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were many indications that the duo were doomed to split. After her little jaunt up to space, Perry has been receiving unending criticism from fans on social media, and it seems the pressure cooked her engagement to Bloom. People confirmed the couple had officially parted in June 2025, and while Perry is out doing basic dance moves on her "Lifetimes" tour, it seems Bloom is trying to shake off some sorrows.

After his little jaunt to Venice to watch Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos get married, Bloom then took to social media to repost some mystifying psychology quotes. Within the sad boy carousel of Carl Jung quips that Bloom posted to Instagram are some gems that might peel the curtain back on what the "Lord of the Rings" actor is going through. With Jungian idioms ranging from "I must have a dark side also if I am to be whole" to "Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness," it seems that Bloom is going through it.

Although it is interesting that Bloom is choosing to engage with the father of shadow work, as it seems that Perry is still intent on being love and light.