The Subtle Signs Orlando Bloom Is Taking His Breakup Harder Than Katy Perry
Within the interiors of the relationship between Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were many indications that the duo were doomed to split. After her little jaunt up to space, Perry has been receiving unending criticism from fans on social media, and it seems the pressure cooked her engagement to Bloom. People confirmed the couple had officially parted in June 2025, and while Perry is out doing basic dance moves on her "Lifetimes" tour, it seems Bloom is trying to shake off some sorrows.
After his little jaunt to Venice to watch Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos get married, Bloom then took to social media to repost some mystifying psychology quotes. Within the sad boy carousel of Carl Jung quips that Bloom posted to Instagram are some gems that might peel the curtain back on what the "Lord of the Rings" actor is going through. With Jungian idioms ranging from "I must have a dark side also if I am to be whole" to "Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness," it seems that Bloom is going through it.
Although it is interesting that Bloom is choosing to engage with the father of shadow work, as it seems that Perry is still intent on being love and light.
Katy Perry is all smiles compared to Orlando Bloom
Leading up to their split there were signs that the relationship between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom was on the rocks. While Bloom appears to be handling his big emotions by tapping into early psychology and exploring his animus, Perry seems to be keeping things a bit brighter. In an Instagram post detailing her time in Australia for her "Lifetimes" tour, Perry is seen smiling with local wildlife. There's even a video of her twirling around on the beach, tossing food for gulls before laughing her way towards the camera. While there were plenty of signs the engagement between Perry and Bloom wouldn't last, the disparate ways they seem to be processing their separation could be a huge clue.
While Bloom is moping in black and white quote dumps, Perry is seen partying, bicycling, and boating. There's room within Bloom's own Instagram post to suggest that he finds Perry's insistence she's having fun to be a bit annoying. One of the Carl Jung quotes in his carousel includes, "people will do anything...to avoid facing their own souls." With Perry proving she's keeping herself busy, it seems her ex is possibly trying to suggest that she's avoiding something. Either way, it appears Bloom's gloomy behavior possibly rubbed folks the wrong way at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding, with the latter commenting on Perry's post, "We miss you Katy." Possibly proving that everyone in Venice had wished the fun ex had shown up instead.