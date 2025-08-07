The Time Rachael Ray 'Almost Killed' Her Famous Houseguest During A Dinner Party Disaster

Being a celebrity chef can be a surprisingly dangerous business. For starters, you never know if someone as a food allergy. Granted, you can put precautions in place, but things do still slip through the cracks. Take, for instance, the scary incident on "The View" that nearly ended in disaster for Sunny Hostin after Debbie Matenopoulos unknowingly served her a dish with an ingredient she was allergic to. Food Network icon Rachael Ray experienced a similarly frightening moment while hosting the late legendary jazz vocalist Tony Bennett, confessing that she once "almost killed" him. However, it wasn't due to issues with allergies or ingredients. Rather, it simply came down to the fact that Ray got a little overzealous while preparing her home for her distinguished guest.

Ray shared the hilarious anecdote in an Instagram reel on the official "Home.Made.Nation" account in September 2024. "The first time he came to my house, Tony Bennett ate two portions of ossobuco. And I almost killed him," the Emmy winner recalled. "I had polished the floors in the kitchen because, well [...] Tony Bennett's coming to dinner, I have to make sure the floors are perfect and the house is clean and everything is just amazing." As Ray acknowledged, "I might have gone a little overboard with the floors 'cause when I pulled out the chair for Tony to sit down [...] the chair slid out from under him and he hit his head on my marble counter behind him and he fell to the floor." As such, "I thought I killed him, literally." Luckily for both parties, though, she didn't.