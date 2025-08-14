NBC's Dylan Dreyer Is So Sporty In Real Life
NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has had an absolutely stunning transformation, going from working for her college's TV studio to being one of the most prominent personalities on "Today." In fact, if you know anything about Dreyer, it's probably either her well-documented broadcast journalism career, or some of the personal tragedy she has had to endure in her life. However, what you might not know about Dreyer is that she's actually quite the athlete, and certainly isn't shy about showing off her sporty side on social media.
If you pay a visit to Dreyer's Instagram page, you don't have to scroll far before coming across snapshots of her various golf outings. The "Today" host is an avid golfer, having been introduced to the sport by her ex-husband Brian Fichera not long after the two first became a couple. Since then, Dreyer has gone on to compete in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament on numerous occasions. Granted, she doesn't always do especially well, but she'll still a good sport about the whole thing, and clearly has a lot of fun regardless.
"This could be the year I'm not in last place! Feeling great heading into @acchampionship tomorrow! Can't wait!!" Dreyer wrote in a July 2025 Instagram post showing off her swing. Not only that, but although Dreyer has missed the mark with some of her outfits over the years, she definitely knows how to make golf clothes looks good, and her killer legs tell the whole story regarding her athletic prowess.
Dylan Dreyer used to play softball in high school
Though Dylan Dreyer found golf as an adult, her penchant for athletics actually dates back to her childhood. More specifically, she was a member of the softball team during her time attending Manalapan High School in her native New Jersey. That said, it seems she actually began her softball at the youth level. During an episode of "The Today Show" in 2017, Dreyer shared a throwback photo featuring a much younger version of herself sporting her softball uniform and holding a bat. The photo is dated 1992, which is of note, as Dreyer didn't graduate from high school until 1999. Given that the meteorologist was born in 1981, this would mean she started playing softball when she was around 11, and stuck with it for at least seven years.
In fact, in another episode of "Today" that aired just one month prior to the one we just mentioned, Dreyer actually paid a visit to her old high school, and was sure to make her way to the school's softball field for the first time in 18 years. "This young lady was the toughest, the fastest, quality person we had her," her old coach said on camera. In response, Dreyer quipped, "Why didn't you tell me that when I played?" Dreyer even plaid a scrimmage with the current roster of student athletes at the time, and although her fielding skills were a little rusty, she still got a hit and got to cross home plate one last time.