NBC's Dylan Dreyer Is So Sporty In Real Life

NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has had an absolutely stunning transformation, going from working for her college's TV studio to being one of the most prominent personalities on "Today." In fact, if you know anything about Dreyer, it's probably either her well-documented broadcast journalism career, or some of the personal tragedy she has had to endure in her life. However, what you might not know about Dreyer is that she's actually quite the athlete, and certainly isn't shy about showing off her sporty side on social media.

If you pay a visit to Dreyer's Instagram page, you don't have to scroll far before coming across snapshots of her various golf outings. The "Today" host is an avid golfer, having been introduced to the sport by her ex-husband Brian Fichera not long after the two first became a couple. Since then, Dreyer has gone on to compete in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament on numerous occasions. Granted, she doesn't always do especially well, but she'll still a good sport about the whole thing, and clearly has a lot of fun regardless.

"This could be the year I'm not in last place! Feeling great heading into @acchampionship tomorrow! Can't wait!!" Dreyer wrote in a July 2025 Instagram post showing off her swing. Not only that, but although Dreyer has missed the mark with some of her outfits over the years, she definitely knows how to make golf clothes looks good, and her killer legs tell the whole story regarding her athletic prowess.