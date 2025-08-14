Did Meghan Markle Use A Surrogate? Inside The Wild Rumor She Can't Escape

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, probably didn't expect her pregnancy to give birth to some pretty weird rumors the world actually believed at one point. The rumor that might've taken the cake, however, was the idea that she was never truly pregnant to begin with. Word started spreading on the internet that she might've used a surrogate to deliver her first child, Prince Archie. In some cases, the gossip had gotten so wild that even Meghan showing her baby bump in public couldn't quiet the conspiracies. Instead, that only added more mystery to the plot, as many were convinced that she was faking her pregnancy to throw everyone off her trail.

To legitimize what they felt was a lie, skeptics believed she went so far as to pass off prosthetics as her pregnant stomach. Meghan hasn't responded to the controversy directly. However, she did touch on how challenging it was dealing with the difficulties of royal life and the negative attention, especially following her pregnancy. "Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging," she once said in a 2019 interview with ITV News. "And then, when you have a newborn, you know. ... And especially as a woman, it's really, it's a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed." It's unclear but possible that the surrogacy rumors were on her mind at the time she made the remark.