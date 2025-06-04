Meghan & Harry Embarrass Themselves With Cringey Delivery Room Dance Moves
To celebrate the 4th birthday of Princess Lilibet, Meghan Markle made not one but three posts to her Instagram, all dedicated to her daughter. All that is, except for one. The final post of the day, appearing at the top of Markle's grid, was more a tribute to some truly terrible dance moves. Just like how Markle's comments on motherhood have backfired on her in the past, this video might possibly follow suit. The post is dedicated to the moment before Lilibet's birth and includes in the caption, "Both of our children were a week past their due dates ... " The video shows a very pregnant Markle in a hospital room with husband Prince Harry as the two then begin to awkwardly dance it out.
Markle's caption tries to explain the dancing by continuing, "so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn't work — there was only one thing left to do!" While everything Markle listed is common for attempting to induce labor, what's not common is posting a rather long and slightly embarrassing video to go alongside it.
Though Markle just rejoined Instagram at the beginning of 2025, it seems she's adapted rather quickly to posting more and more intimate moments of herself and her family. As much as Markle claims she and Harry want to keep their children out of the spotlight, it does appear as if she's rather enjoying the boost in engagement whenever she posts something about her children. In fact, Lilibet has been a source of inspiration for Markle's social media lately — and not always to great success.
Princess Lilibet has been appearing in Meghan Markle's social media posts
Leading up to the birthday tribute posts, Meghan Markle had begun to slowly sprinkle in more online content that included daughter Princess Lilibet and son Prince Archie. There was the strange Mother's Day post Markle made that had the internet aflutter with conspiracies and criticism. While the post doesn't show their faces, it did begin an uptick in Markle incorporating her children into her content.
On May 27, 2025, the Duchess of Sussex dressed up to play beekeeper with her daughter, however Markle neglected to find a well-fitting beekeeping suit for Lilibet. This brought more online backlash with both Markle and Lilibet at the center of it. Considering this isn't even the first time Markle has placed Lilibet in the center of a controversy, one would think that she'd tone it down, but that's not Markle's style.
While it's nice that the first two Instagram posts Markle made dedicated to Lilibet's birthday are, indeed, about the princess, it does seem Markle can't help but pull the focus back onto herself. As cringeworthy as it is to witness your parents perform inelegant dance moves dedicated to your birth — and then post about it online for the world to see — at least Lilibet can't be blamed for her parents' lack of rhythm. That's something they acquired all on their own.