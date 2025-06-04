Meghan & Harry Embarrass Themselves With Cringey Delivery Room Dance Moves

To celebrate the 4th birthday of Princess Lilibet, Meghan Markle made not one but three posts to her Instagram, all dedicated to her daughter. All that is, except for one. The final post of the day, appearing at the top of Markle's grid, was more a tribute to some truly terrible dance moves. Just like how Markle's comments on motherhood have backfired on her in the past, this video might possibly follow suit. The post is dedicated to the moment before Lilibet's birth and includes in the caption, "Both of our children were a week past their due dates ... " The video shows a very pregnant Markle in a hospital room with husband Prince Harry as the two then begin to awkwardly dance it out.

Markle's caption tries to explain the dancing by continuing, "so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn't work — there was only one thing left to do!" While everything Markle listed is common for attempting to induce labor, what's not common is posting a rather long and slightly embarrassing video to go alongside it.

Though Markle just rejoined Instagram at the beginning of 2025, it seems she's adapted rather quickly to posting more and more intimate moments of herself and her family. As much as Markle claims she and Harry want to keep their children out of the spotlight, it does appear as if she's rather enjoying the boost in engagement whenever she posts something about her children. In fact, Lilibet has been a source of inspiration for Markle's social media lately — and not always to great success.