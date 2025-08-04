Trump Is Disturbingly Giddy After Learning The Truth About Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney's relationship with former co-star Glen Powell garnered headlines during the promotional cycle for their rom-com "Anyone But You," due to the rumored real-life couple's shameless flirting. But, in July 2025, the "Euphoria" star created a whole new kind of splash when she appeared in a controversial commercial for American Eagle Outfitters, promoting their denim line. The slogan, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," caused a bit of a commotion, with certain critics claiming that it was an under-handed, highly aggravating message, given that Sweeney is a Caucasian woman with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Folks on the right side of the political spectrum then decried the naysayers, with Vice President JD Vance mocking those on the left who disapproved of the ad during an episode of the "Ruthless Podcast." He quipped, "My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi." Vance then sarcastically added that this was a "great strategy" for obtaining future votes.

His boss, Donald Trump, has a habit of denying any knowledge of celebrities who have talked badly about him, but he's more than happy to change his tune when it turns out they might actually be on his side. On August 3, a reporter brought up Sweeney's name during a quickie interview and mentioned her political affiliation. "She's a registered Republican?" Trump asked (via Fox News), quickly adding, "Oh, now I love her ad."