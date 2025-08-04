Trump Is Disturbingly Giddy After Learning The Truth About Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney's relationship with former co-star Glen Powell garnered headlines during the promotional cycle for their rom-com "Anyone But You," due to the rumored real-life couple's shameless flirting. But, in July 2025, the "Euphoria" star created a whole new kind of splash when she appeared in a controversial commercial for American Eagle Outfitters, promoting their denim line. The slogan, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," caused a bit of a commotion, with certain critics claiming that it was an under-handed, highly aggravating message, given that Sweeney is a Caucasian woman with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Folks on the right side of the political spectrum then decried the naysayers, with Vice President JD Vance mocking those on the left who disapproved of the ad during an episode of the "Ruthless Podcast." He quipped, "My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi." Vance then sarcastically added that this was a "great strategy" for obtaining future votes.
His boss, Donald Trump, has a habit of denying any knowledge of celebrities who have talked badly about him, but he's more than happy to change his tune when it turns out they might actually be on his side. On August 3, a reporter brought up Sweeney's name during a quickie interview and mentioned her political affiliation. "She's a registered Republican?" Trump asked (via Fox News), quickly adding, "Oh, now I love her ad."
Sydney Sweeney's controversial commercial got the presidential seal of approval
Sydney Sweeney has been criticized for her inappropriate outfits in the past, but when the "White Lotus" star huskily listed all the genes that made her look so great while buttoning up her actual jeans, it was her words that caused a ruckus. The AE campaign was clearly designed to entice the public to head out and buy a new pair of pants immediately, but it provoked some seriously intense reactions, with words like "fascist" and "Nazi" thrown around (via TikTok). White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung called the backlash, "Cancel culture run amok" on X, formerly known as Twitter. And now, Donald Trump has gleefully given his presidential seal of approval to the controversial campaign.
Trump has a history of bashing award shows on social media, and the stars who attend them, but when he found out that one may have voted for him, the divisive politician was all smiles. As Trump remarked, "You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That's one I wouldn't have known," (via Fox News). He then enthusiastically added, "If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic." Sweeney was revealed to be a not-so-secret Republican when her voter registration in Florida, where the actor owns a home, was made public. The record confirmed her party affiliation, leading to another wave of online backlash, while conservatives rallied behind the "Euphoria" star.