Donald Trump Has A History Of Bashing Award Shows On Social Media - See His Wildest Takes

Watching Barack Obama's journey from president to two-time Emmy-winning star must have been especially hard for Donald Trump, considering his obsession with the television industry. The former president was a minor Hollywood personality before becoming president, and judging by his tweets, his inability to lose gracefully isn't a recent development. Trump's online beef with the Emmys started back in 2012, with the then-future president upset that his reality TV show, "The Apprentice," hadn't won any Emmy awards.

"Winning an Emmy again is a total joke," he wrote on X (then Twitter) in November 2012. "The Emmys have no credibility — no wonder the ratings are at record lows." Minutes later, he posted again, claiming that "The Apprentice" failed to snag any statues at the ceremony at any point due to "politics." It's worth noting that "The Apprentice" did receive eight Emmy nominations throughout the time it was on air, but lost to "The Amazing Race" in 2006, "Death In Gaza" in 2005, and "Dinosaur Planet" in 2004, among others.

Like his losses, Trump was quite consistent in making his grievances known. In 2013, he also roasted the Emmys, calling it "sooooo boring!" and a "terrible show." He also repeated his claim that the only reason his reality TV show hadn't won any awards was because of politics, though he never expounded on what he meant by that. In yet another X, formerly known as Twitter, post, he complained about not having any Emmy, calling it unfair but pointing out that it wasn't his day job. Amusingly, the cameo-loving businessman also had a bone to pick with the Academy Awards.