Melania Trump's Modeling Career Has Been Used To Humble Her More Than Once

Melania Trump underwent a stunning transformation from her humble childhood in Slovenia to living in the height of luxury as the wife of President Donald Trump. Melania carved out a successful print and TV modeling career starting in her teens, which enabled her to establish a new home and, ultimately, to meet the wealthy real estate mogul. Those early years weren't without controversy, however, and Melania has caught plenty of flak because of it. When the former "Apprentice" host first tossed his hat into the ring for the presidency, detractors shook their heads at the thought of a first lady who had posed naked on Trump's own plane for an issue of British GQ, and in other provocative pics for a French magazine. "Want jet-set chic? Then sex, style and 18-carat gold seat belts are essential," the 2000 GQ story began. "Supermodel Melania [now Mrs. Donald Trump] is the launch pad for 14 pages of high living."

Naturally, the tabloids and social media alike had a total field day at the former model's expense. Refusing to cower in shame, Melania has instead actively counteracted the narrative with her consistently polished and demure image. And yet, it doesn't always work. In addition to Melania's occasional fashion fails, the first lady's attempt to defend her past was met with more snickers. "Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work?" she wrote in her "Melania" autobiography. "The more pressing question is, why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot? Are we no longer allowed to appreciate the beauty of the human body?" Commenters weren't convinced that posing nude with handcuffs and a pistol was on the same artistic level as Michelangelo's "David."