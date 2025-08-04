Trump Claims He Destroyed Taylor Swift's Career & The Delusion Is At An All-Time High

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In Donald Trump's disturbingly giddy post about finding out that Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, he also came after Taylor Swift. In an August 2025 post on Truth Social, he said: "just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT."

We have to admit, Trump was right in that there were some boos when Swift was shown on the screen at the Super Bowl; she's dating Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Trump, for his part, has been booed multiple times at sporting events, most recently at the FIFA Club World Cup. Swift was able to shake it off at the Super Bowl, but it seems like Trump is still obsessed with her. And we're just not following his claim that the world turned against the pop star after the first time that he said that he hated her, which was back in September 2024. (A follow-up Truth Social post in May 2025 included his first claim that she was "no longer hot.")

The first post came while Swift's record-breaking worldwide Eras Tour was in its last few months. She has been out of the public eye more so since the tour ended, taking a well-deserved break, so maybe that's why Trump thinks she's not hot? But she's still making moves; Swift recently bought the rights to all of her music — a post about it on Instagram has 9.4 million likes — and she filmed a top-secret music video in Los Angeles in July, which hints that new music may be on the way.