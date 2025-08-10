Rachael Ray's Most Awkward On-Air Blunders

With two decades of cooking on live television, it's safe to say that Rachael Ray is an expert in the kitchen. Known for her eponymous talk show, "The Rachael Ray Show," which ran from 2006 to 2023, as well as many other TV appearances and countless cookbooks, Ray spends her life between the oven and the stove. She has laid bare her secrets on efficient cooking and even coined food phrases, like "EVOO" (extra virgin olive oil). But no matter how many hours of chopping and sautéing she does, Ray can't control every kitchen mishap.

The Food Network star has had more than her fair share of cooking segments gone awry — some moments even brought controversy. From small fires to exploding pesto, sometimes things don't work out the way the "Meals in Minutes" host intends. But given her laid-back approach to cooking, we wouldn't be surprised if Ray sees it all as part of the process. Fortunately for us, and unfortunately for Ray, many of her mistakes have been caught on camera, and her editors are funny enough to keep a catalogue of the best bloopers online.