Barron Trump Proved He Was Donald-Doomed From Day 1 With Just A Simple Word

Barron Trump already started following in President Donald Trump's footsteps earlier than we thought. There were reports that the youngest Trump heir had already founded a short-lived real estate company in summer 2024. Although he and his business partners would discontinue the firm during the election season of that year, Barron's business ambitions hadn't waned in the slightest since then. Not only does he plan on reopening that particular firm again, but he furthered his entrepreneurial goals by attending the NYU Stern School of Business. His moves certainly line up with what insiders have said about his passions. "He is interested in business in general, developing properties, making money, and being involved in successful projects," a source once said in an interview with People.

However, it's hard not to question how much say Barron had in his chosen career field, considering who his family is. A resurfaced clip from Donald's hit reality TV series "The Apprentice" made its way to Instagram. There, Donald and Melania Trump had an eighteen-month-old Barron meet the show's contestants. When Melania asked Barron at the time what he wanted to do when he was older, her son didn't hesitate with his response. "Business," Barron had said. The clip showed just how long business has been on the young New York native's mind. But we wonder if Barron had the opportunity to think of being anything else.