Barron Trump Proved He Was Donald-Doomed From Day 1 With Just A Simple Word
Barron Trump already started following in President Donald Trump's footsteps earlier than we thought. There were reports that the youngest Trump heir had already founded a short-lived real estate company in summer 2024. Although he and his business partners would discontinue the firm during the election season of that year, Barron's business ambitions hadn't waned in the slightest since then. Not only does he plan on reopening that particular firm again, but he furthered his entrepreneurial goals by attending the NYU Stern School of Business. His moves certainly line up with what insiders have said about his passions. "He is interested in business in general, developing properties, making money, and being involved in successful projects," a source once said in an interview with People.
However, it's hard not to question how much say Barron had in his chosen career field, considering who his family is. A resurfaced clip from Donald's hit reality TV series "The Apprentice" made its way to Instagram. There, Donald and Melania Trump had an eighteen-month-old Barron meet the show's contestants. When Melania asked Barron at the time what he wanted to do when he was older, her son didn't hesitate with his response. "Business," Barron had said. The clip showed just how long business has been on the young New York native's mind. But we wonder if Barron had the opportunity to think of being anything else.
Signs that Barron Trump might've broken away from family tradition
All things considered, Barron Trump is already seemingly well on his way to becoming another business mogul just like his father, Donald Trump, and his siblings. Barron had already reportedly made millions on his own before even entering his 20s, which could be a sign of even greater things to come. However, Donald once spoke highly of Barron's other talents, which may indicate he has a passion beyond real estate. Bragging about his youngest son's technological expertise, it dawned on the president just how talented he was with computers during a small spat the two had about Barron's laptop. "I turn off his laptop, I said, 'Oh good,' and I go back five minutes later, he's got his laptop. I said, 'How'd you do that?' 'None of your business, Dad,'" Donald said in an interview with Laura Ingram (via People.)
Donald has also quipped about Barron's ability to hack computers. With these factors in mind, Barron might have a shot at being the first tech mogul in the family instead of someone who builds their wealth primarily through real estate. Whatever the case, it will be interesting to see where Barron's dramatic transformation through the years will eventually take him when he's older.