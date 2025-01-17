Barron Trump Is Following In Donald's Footsteps Earlier Than We Thought
Barron Trump undoubtedly played a crucial role in helping his father, president-elect Donald Trump, lead a successful campaign. His social media prowess and knowledge of trending media personalities allowed his dad to reach Gen Z voters, and perhaps win them over, by appearing with prominent influencers like Adin Ross. "He brought in so many young people," incoming first lady Melania Trump told Fox News in an interview uploaded to YouTube in December 2024. "He knows his generation." Trump supporters also gave Barron significant credit for increasing his dad's chances at regaining the presidency. "Barron deserves some credit on his dad's win," an X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote. "Barron Trump was the person behind his father, telling him which podcasts to go on, etc. The Democrats didn't prepare for this genius to get involved."
Although he was a pivotal piece in the president-elect's 2024 run, Barron's reported political views show he isn't always on his dad's team, especially when it comes to staying neutral about his party affiliation. His quiet demeanor, compared to Donald Trump's boisterous, ego-driven personality, also sets the two apart. However, if his business ventures are any indicators, Barron may be more like his dad than some would think.
Barron tried his hand at real estate
Before he began his political career, many know president-elect Donald Trump built a real estate empire via The Trump Organization. As his son, Barron Trump begins his adult life and considers his career goals, it seems he's already shown his resemblance to his dad by also entering the real estate world. In an article published on January 17, 2025, Newsweek reported that Barron and some associates started up their own real estate company, Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc., in July 2024. Their endeavor was short-lived, however, and it was broken up in November 2024, though one of Barron's associates, Cameron Roxburgh, claimed they plan to bring it back in the spring.
If Barron is as much like his dad as his business endeavors may lead some people to believe, several Trump supporters may cross their fingers that he'll also take after his dad for his political interests. Since he flexed his political IQ during the 2024 presidential election, more Republicans have championed Barron as Trump's political heir. "President Trump gave a shout out to his son Barron, who partook in his FIRST rally tonight, and the crowd went WILD!" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote in July 2024. "Barron WILL be President in the future!"