Barron Trump Is Following In Donald's Footsteps Earlier Than We Thought

Before he began his political career, many know president-elect Donald Trump built a real estate empire via The Trump Organization. As his son, Barron Trump begins his adult life and considers his career goals, it seems he's already shown his resemblance to his dad by also entering the real estate world. In an article published on January 17, 2025, Newsweek reported that Barron and some associates started up their own real estate company, Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc., in July 2024. Their endeavor was short-lived, however, and it was broken up in November 2024, though one of Barron's associates, Cameron Roxburgh, claimed they plan to bring it back in the spring.

Advertisement

If Barron is as much like his dad as his business endeavors may lead some people to believe, several Trump supporters may cross their fingers that he'll also take after his dad for his political interests. Since he flexed his political IQ during the 2024 presidential election, more Republicans have championed Barron as Trump's political heir. "President Trump gave a shout out to his son Barron, who partook in his FIRST rally tonight, and the crowd went WILD!" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote in July 2024. "Barron WILL be President in the future!"