How Barron Trump Reportedly Made Millions Before Entering His 20s
While Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has frequently proven that his "Mini-Donald" nickname isn't exactly fitting, the college student certainly takes after his dad when it comes to business. Specifically, when it comes to using his family's connections and established wealth to pad his own bank account as well – just like Donald did with his real estate tycoon father, Fred Trump. Becoming a young millionaire via nepotism is simply an age-old tradition among the wildly wealthy of the world. However, unlike Donald, Barron didn't find his youthful windfall via real estate or being a landlord.
Barron, born March 2006, is living and thriving in a brand new world, and he reportedly enjoyed some massive success when it came to the sale of cryptocurrency via World Liberty Financial, his family's venture into the world of crypto tokens. As Forbes reported in June 2025, Barron sold nearly $40 million in digital assets when he was 19, which would have left him with around $25 million after taxes.
Donald has previously praised his youngest son for his business acumen when it comes to cryptocurrency and banking. "Barron knows so much about this. Barron's a young guy, but he knows it," Trump said in an interview in September 2024 (via Forbes), amid the launch of the family's crypto venture. "He talks about his wallet," Trump added, referring to the programs that allow people to manage and interact with their different digital currencies. "He's got four wallets or something, and I'm saying, 'What is a wallet?'"
Barron's life has changed dramatically during the time his father has been in office
When Donald Trump first declared his intention to run for president in June 2015, after descending his garishly opulent golden escalator and forever altering the tone of political discourse in the world, Barron Trump was only nine years old. Since then, Barron has undergone a surprising and dramatic transformation into an incredibly tall college student, who apparently is incredibly wealthy. However, it seems that even his and his family's wealth hasn't made his time at college, and in the public eye, much easier.
Barron began attending New York University in September 2024 after it was rumored that Harvard rejected him, and it's been a challenge to live a normal life. In fact, it's been said that his freshman year was beyond awkward, largely because of the presence of secret service agents and his high-profile and divisive family. The sad truth about Barron not being able to easily communicate with new friends also paints a picture of someone not enjoying their time in college. Because of security concerns, Barron is reportedly only able to communicate with his school pals via Twitch and Discord when playing video games online.
However, in May 2025 – amid a flurry of weird rumors about Barron Trump's love life – the young scion of the Trump dynasty reportedly sparked a romance and found himself a college girlfriend. One of Barron's friends told News Nation, "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot." The friend added that Barron is more like his mother, Melania Trump, and largely tries to stay out of the spotlight. Perhaps his reported $25 million crypto fortune will help him enjoy his coming years on campus.