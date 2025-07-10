How Barron Trump Reportedly Made Millions Before Entering His 20s

While Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has frequently proven that his "Mini-Donald" nickname isn't exactly fitting, the college student certainly takes after his dad when it comes to business. Specifically, when it comes to using his family's connections and established wealth to pad his own bank account as well – just like Donald did with his real estate tycoon father, Fred Trump. Becoming a young millionaire via nepotism is simply an age-old tradition among the wildly wealthy of the world. However, unlike Donald, Barron didn't find his youthful windfall via real estate or being a landlord.

Barron, born March 2006, is living and thriving in a brand new world, and he reportedly enjoyed some massive success when it came to the sale of cryptocurrency via World Liberty Financial, his family's venture into the world of crypto tokens. As Forbes reported in June 2025, Barron sold nearly $40 million in digital assets when he was 19, which would have left him with around $25 million after taxes.

Donald has previously praised his youngest son for his business acumen when it comes to cryptocurrency and banking. "Barron knows so much about this. Barron's a young guy, but he knows it," Trump said in an interview in September 2024 (via Forbes), amid the launch of the family's crypto venture. "He talks about his wallet," Trump added, referring to the programs that allow people to manage and interact with their different digital currencies. "He's got four wallets or something, and I'm saying, 'What is a wallet?'"