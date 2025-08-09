Hillary Clinton Proves She's Always Been Out Of Bill's League With Unrecognizable '90s Snap

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hillary Clinton has been in the news so much over the years, it can be easy to forget she had a whole other life before running for president against Donald Trump. The former secretary of state subtly reminded her Instagram followers that she has always been that girl with a throwback photo on Instagram of Hillary posing with daughter Chelsea Clinton in 1992. Her husband became POTUS in 1993, so this was definitely the calm before the storm.

The snapshot captured a sweet moment between mother and daughter, as Hillary looked like everyone's mom did in the 1990s, complete with hair held back by a beaded headband (honestly, this photo looks like it could've been a Sears ad for headbands back in the day). Hillary was notably a fan of the hair accessory, with one user even joking in the comments, "I wish we could go back to when the biggest news story [was] your headbands."

Clearly, she's been out of her husband's league since Day One, based on Hillary's Clinton's many stunning throwback pics. Though her hair was much longer and darker then than it is nowadays, she still pulled off the look flawlessly. "I miss your fire, thank you for all you did," one fan sweetly commented in response. "Beautiful picture," gushed another.