Hillary Clinton Proves She's Always Been Out Of Bill's League With Unrecognizable '90s Snap
Hillary Clinton has been in the news so much over the years, it can be easy to forget she had a whole other life before running for president against Donald Trump. The former secretary of state subtly reminded her Instagram followers that she has always been that girl with a throwback photo on Instagram of Hillary posing with daughter Chelsea Clinton in 1992. Her husband became POTUS in 1993, so this was definitely the calm before the storm.
The snapshot captured a sweet moment between mother and daughter, as Hillary looked like everyone's mom did in the 1990s, complete with hair held back by a beaded headband (honestly, this photo looks like it could've been a Sears ad for headbands back in the day). Hillary was notably a fan of the hair accessory, with one user even joking in the comments, "I wish we could go back to when the biggest news story [was] your headbands."
Clearly, she's been out of her husband's league since Day One, based on Hillary's Clinton's many stunning throwback pics. Though her hair was much longer and darker then than it is nowadays, she still pulled off the look flawlessly. "I miss your fire, thank you for all you did," one fan sweetly commented in response. "Beautiful picture," gushed another.
The timing of her post coincides with one of Bill Clinton's rumored affairs
Over the years, Hillary Clinton has gone from a makeup-free graduate with glasses, to a headband-wearing mom, to almost our nation's president. And since 1975, her husband, Former President Bill Clinton, has been by her side — well, except when he was caught cheating on Hillary, that is. The beloved couple has endured numerous affair rumors including, most notably, the Monica Lewinsky scandal that rocked the world in the late 1990s, but they are still happily together to this day. Bill better be thanking his lucky stars his gorgeous wife never left him. In 1992, not long before serving his first term as POTUS, Bill was the governor of Arkansas. He was publicly accused of having an affair with coworker Gennifer Flowers, who went on to write a tell-all memoir, "Sleeping With the President: My Intimate Years With Bill Clinton," that detailed their dalliance.
The Clintons denied anything happened. However, he still told a CBS reporter, "I have acknowledged causing pain in my marriage." In 1998, during a deposition in a sexual harassment case, the politician finally admitted under oath that he and Flowers had a sexual encounter, but Bill continued to deny they'd had a full-blown affair. It sounds like semantics, since having a sexual experience with someone who is not your spouse seems like it'd be affair material regardless (via CNN). Hillary's throwback post on Instagram was taken the same year the rumors of a tryst between her husband and Flowers emerged. With that context in mind, her caption about finding "a quiet moment" hits differently.