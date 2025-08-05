Signs Liam Neeson & Pamela Anderson Are Destined For Lasting Love

While you and your situationship are having a summer fling, Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are out here being the poster children for true love. The veteran actors, who co-star in the "Naked Gun" reboot, openly swooned over each other at both the movie's U.K. and U.S. premieres, sneaking in smooches and gazing at each other with pure adoration. However, Hollywood romances are notoriously short-lived, so what makes their connection different? For starters, Anderson and Neeson have a strong friendship, which counts more than you'd think. Also, the way they talk about each other is a good sign too.

"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with," Neeson gushed in an interview with People. "I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego." Meanwhile, Anderson proudly described her co-star as "the perfect gentleman." She added, "He brings out the best in you... with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him." Words matter, and these two went above and beyond with the praise — way beyond the bare minimum spiel that actors who don't truly like and respect each other typically offer during press junkets.

Moreover, Neeson actually takes an interest in Anderson's hobbies. According to an insider who dished about their budding romance to the Daily Mail, the "Baywatch" icon really loves cooking and gardening at her home in Canada — where the lovebirds have reportedly been spending some quality time together — and Neeson enthusiastically participates in those activities with her. Now, it has become something the couple can bond over.