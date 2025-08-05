Signs Liam Neeson & Pamela Anderson Are Destined For Lasting Love
While you and your situationship are having a summer fling, Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are out here being the poster children for true love. The veteran actors, who co-star in the "Naked Gun" reboot, openly swooned over each other at both the movie's U.K. and U.S. premieres, sneaking in smooches and gazing at each other with pure adoration. However, Hollywood romances are notoriously short-lived, so what makes their connection different? For starters, Anderson and Neeson have a strong friendship, which counts more than you'd think. Also, the way they talk about each other is a good sign too.
"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with," Neeson gushed in an interview with People. "I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego." Meanwhile, Anderson proudly described her co-star as "the perfect gentleman." She added, "He brings out the best in you... with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him." Words matter, and these two went above and beyond with the praise — way beyond the bare minimum spiel that actors who don't truly like and respect each other typically offer during press junkets.
Moreover, Neeson actually takes an interest in Anderson's hobbies. According to an insider who dished about their budding romance to the Daily Mail, the "Baywatch" icon really loves cooking and gardening at her home in Canada — where the lovebirds have reportedly been spending some quality time together — and Neeson enthusiastically participates in those activities with her. Now, it has become something the couple can bond over.
They have a special person in their corner
Notably, Liam Neeson, at 73 years old, hasn't skipped over the courtship stage of a relationship. This action hero with "a very particular set of skills" isn't too cynical to woo Pamela Anderson and find ways to brighten her day. In fact, as the Daily Mail's source revealed, "She has been telling friends he is smitten and does a lot of sweet things for her, like sending her flowers, and spending time with her sons and dogs." Clearly, chivalry isn't dead and Neeson is a true romantic. Finding ways to charm Anderson on her own terms and in her own space is yet another sign these two are in it for the long haul.
Furthermore, the couple have the blessing of an important person in the "Taken" star's life: His former sister-in-law, Joely Richardson. Neeson lost wife Natasha Richardson after a tragic ski accident in 2009, and he's had a troubled love life since her death. However, Anderson seems to have breathed fresh air into the Irishman's world, and Joely is happy for her late sister's husband. Anderson posted a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring the co-stars looking simultaneously goofy and head-over-heels in love and Joely left a comment that spoke volumes without any words: seven red heart emojis.
Clearly, the "Nip/Tuck" star approves of the relationship and wishes them both nothing but the best. Losing a spouse brings with it an unimaginable amount of pain, but it seems like Neeson has made it through to the other side, and into Anderson's loving arms.