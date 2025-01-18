Details About Pamela Anderson's Friendship With Liam Neeson

It seems that Liam Neeson became quite taken with Pamela Anderson on the set of the 2025 rebooted "The Naked Gun" film. The "Taken" star and the "Baywatch" icon's friendship blossomed as the two worked together to breathe new life into the comedy franchise which originally starred Leslie Nielsen as bumbling cop Frank Drebin. In the updated installment, Neeson stars as the presumed son of Nielen's famous cop character (being that Neeson's character name is Frank Drebin Jr.) and Anderson inhabits the role of a femme fatale named Beth.

"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with," Neeson told People, gushing about his co-star. "I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film."

Anderson was quick to repay the compliment to Neeson, telling the Irish Star that "Liam is also just a wonderful, generous person." As for what it's like trading lines with the Oscar-nominated star, Anderson told People that Neeson "brings out the best in you ... with respect, kindness, and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him." Their friendship went on behind the scenes as well, with Anderson telling People that Neeson, "sincerely looked after me — wrapped his coat around me when I was cold." To repay the chivalrous behavior, Anderson harnessed her motherly instincts and baked bread and cookies for Neeson.

