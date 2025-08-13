Barron Trump & Justin Trudeau's Uncanny Resemblance Has People Convinced Donald Isn't His Father

The internet loves to spread theories as fact, using little-to-no credible evidence to make claims. This is what's happened with a story making the rounds online that Barron Trump is not actually the biological son of President Donald Trump. There's zero scientific or medical evidence that this conjecture is true, and while people are mostly likely just trolling, making false statements like this can ruin people's lives.

Some netizens think that former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is actually Barron's dad. The claim that your son is not actually your son is frustrating enough on its own, but the knife is twisted in even deeper for Donald since he and Trudeau have a bad history of throwing shady digs at each other. The "evidence"? A few photos comparing the NYU student to Trudeau.

Admittedly, one person's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, does actually show how much Barron and Trudeau resemble each other with side-by-side photos of them making similar faces, but the X user followed up with their original tweet by admitting they were just kidding around.