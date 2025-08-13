Barron Trump & Justin Trudeau's Uncanny Resemblance Has People Convinced Donald Isn't His Father
The internet loves to spread theories as fact, using little-to-no credible evidence to make claims. This is what's happened with a story making the rounds online that Barron Trump is not actually the biological son of President Donald Trump. There's zero scientific or medical evidence that this conjecture is true, and while people are mostly likely just trolling, making false statements like this can ruin people's lives.
Some netizens think that former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is actually Barron's dad. The claim that your son is not actually your son is frustrating enough on its own, but the knife is twisted in even deeper for Donald since he and Trudeau have a bad history of throwing shady digs at each other. The "evidence"? A few photos comparing the NYU student to Trudeau.
Admittedly, one person's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, does actually show how much Barron and Trudeau resemble each other with side-by-side photos of them making similar faces, but the X user followed up with their original tweet by admitting they were just kidding around.
Donald Trump once spoke like Barron wasn't his son
Those posts were in November 2024. Fast-forward to July 2025, another tweet was shared that stated, "Trudeau is Barron Trump's father .... Period ... Full stop." Again, they included photos, but this time one of the pics included Melania Trump. It was that viral snapshot of the first lady appearing like she was about to kiss Justin Trudeau while Donald Trump stood to the side. Including that photo in the X post not-so-subtly suggested Melania had an affair with Trudeau. It's ridiculous trolling, but that's not the first time people have wondered if Donald was actually Barron's father — but that was because of Donald himself.
Back in 2019, Donald spoke about the dangers of vaping, and how Melania wanted to ban e-cigarettes. "That's how the first lady got involved," Donald said. "She's got a son [who's] a beautiful young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it" (via X). That son Donald is talking about is also his son, Barron. Why he phrased it that way is a mystery that runs deeper than his bronzer. It's like when people refer to themselves in the third person: It throws everyone off because it seems like you're trying to distance yourself from whatever you're saying. There are several weird things about Donald and Barron's relationship, and this moment of the president choosing not to call Barron his son is definitely one of them.