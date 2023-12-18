Why People Are Convinced Barron Trump Isn't Actually Donald's Son
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is known for involving his children in his business ventures and political activities. As a result, his kids — Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany Trump — have frequently been the subject of public scrutiny and rumors. However, despite the family's prominence, one Trump has managed to stay mostly out of the public eye for quite some time: his youngest son, Barron Trump.
Unlike his older siblings, Barron is rarely seen in public, usually appearing only during events with his parents. Little is known about the youngest Trump besides the tidbits his parents, Donald and Melania Trump, give to the press. However, the minimal amount of information available about Barron hasn't stopped the usual rumors that follow the family.
During a "Morning Joe" broadcast in September 2019, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski joked that Barron wasn't Donald's son but was Melania's, pointing out that Donald "didn't remember Barron's name." This comment referred to a statement the former president made about his wife's advocation for the ban on e-cigarettes to protect teenagers. Referring to Melania, Donald said, "She's got a son," instead of "we have a son," as many would expect. His choice of words also sparked comedic responses from other TV personalities, such as Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert, further propagating the theory.
There have been other rumors about Barron Trump
Following the illegitimacy conspiracy, Food Network host John Henson shared in a now-deleted tweet on 2020's Father's Day, insinuating uncertainty about Barron Trump's paternity: "I hope Barron gets to spend the day with whoever his father is" (per The Hill). Melania Trump, who is why you almost never see Barron Trump in public, condemned the tweet through her spokesperson, calling it "inappropriate and insensitive."
The paternity rumors weren't the only interpretations of Donald's statement. Some deduced the former president's comments as an indirect revelation that Barron had been vaping, a rumor later debunked by Snopes due to lack of evidence.
In 2020, another rumor circulated on social media suggesting Barron had a secret online presence, despite Melania's previous statement that he had no social media account. The rumor that started on TikTok claimed that Barron had a secret gamer profile on Roblox (a video game platform). The fake profile "JumpyTurtlee" indicated an interest in anime, K-pop, and support for the LGBTQ+ community. This rumor eventually started the #savebarron2020 movement on X (formerly Twitter), as many believed Barron deserved better than his family's public image.
What we know about Barron Trump
Despite the media's curiosity about Barron Trump, only limited authentic information is available. Barron was born on March 20, 2006, a year after his parents were married. His father, Donald Trump, tried to give Barron a last-minute name change, but Melania Trump, who had affectionately referred to him as Barron throughout her pregnancy, refused.
Barron initially attended the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in Manhattan. He moved to St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Maryland when he and his mother joined Donald in the White House. After leaving the White House in 2021, Barron enrolled at Oxbridge Academy in Florida.
While details about his hobbies are scarce, statements from his parents suggest an interest in sports. In a 2019 CNN interview, Donald expressed concerns about Barron playing football due to injury risks but mentioned that Barron enjoys soccer. The youngest Trump has played as a midfielder for D.C. United's under 12 team and the Arlington Soccer Association's under 14 team. Many speculate he may follow in his father's and siblings' footsteps by attending the University of Pennsylvania. Regardless of his future choices, we hope that Barron can achieve his goals without the undue pressure and scrutiny of the media.