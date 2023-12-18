Why People Are Convinced Barron Trump Isn't Actually Donald's Son

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is known for involving his children in his business ventures and political activities. As a result, his kids — Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany Trump — have frequently been the subject of public scrutiny and rumors. However, despite the family's prominence, one Trump has managed to stay mostly out of the public eye for quite some time: his youngest son, Barron Trump.

Unlike his older siblings, Barron is rarely seen in public, usually appearing only during events with his parents. Little is known about the youngest Trump besides the tidbits his parents, Donald and Melania Trump, give to the press. However, the minimal amount of information available about Barron hasn't stopped the usual rumors that follow the family.

During a "Morning Joe" broadcast in September 2019, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski joked that Barron wasn't Donald's son but was Melania's, pointing out that Donald "didn't remember Barron's name." This comment referred to a statement the former president made about his wife's advocation for the ban on e-cigarettes to protect teenagers. Referring to Melania, Donald said, "She's got a son," instead of "we have a son," as many would expect. His choice of words also sparked comedic responses from other TV personalities, such as Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert, further propagating the theory.