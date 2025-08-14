Rare Times Melania Trump Was Spotted Almost Entirely Makeup-Free

Melania Trump has undergone quite the transformation since she first met Donald Trump back in 1998. Yet, it's how her beauty routine has evolved that seems to have changed the most. Melania's makeup transformation through the years is impossible to ignore, and folks that don't remember how she looked back in the early aughts may be surprised to see how she used to style herself. While we may be more familiar with a full glam version of the former model, back in the day, she was all about the no-makeup makeup look.

These days, Melania loves bronzed skin, noticeable contour, and a near-constant smokey eye with some fake lashes. That doesn't mean, however, that she's never showed her bare — or nearly bare — face in public. To the contrary, Melania was committed to the clean girl aesthetic before it ever got its name. And, seeing her sans her signature makeup shows us an entirely different Melania than the one we see today.