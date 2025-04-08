Melania Trump's Makeup Transformation Through The Years Is Impossible To Ignore

After meeting each other in 1998, Melania Trump (then Knauss) and Donald Trump had a blitz of an on-again-off-again relationship for the first few years of knowing each other. Melania even admitted to Harper's Bazaar that "I was struck by his energy ... He has an amazing sense of vitality." The vibrancy of Donald seemed to also include access to more modeling gigs and invitations to parties like the 51st Red Cross Ball in Monaco, where the duo were photographed together in 1999. What's most interesting about this time period for the model is that Melania was often without a full face of makeup, a far cry from where she is now.

In the above throwback photo, Melania almost looks barefaced, and her makeup is such that it appears she only thought to throw on some lipstick. This fresh-faced look still had a youthful, dewy feel to it. Her eyebrows are much thinner than we're used to seeing on her, and there's almost no eyeshadow to be seen. In fact, it appears that Melania barely even put on mascara for the event. Witnessing her in such a dressed-down look is a shock to the system, especially considering the bold look she's grown into over the years. If anything, perhaps Melania should tap back into this era and wipe off some of the glam — the no-makeup look suited her then and surely would now as well.