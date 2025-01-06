Melania Trump's Stunning Hair Transformation

Melania Trump has created an image of herself that's seared into the public's perception: Doting mother to son Barron Trump; introverted (and possibly aloof) First Lady that would prefer not to spend time in the White House; Donald Trump's wife, of course; and fashion star. It's not hard to think of the FLOTUS and immediately envision an impeccably stylish ensemble, some enviable jewelry, her long hair, and piercing eyes. Said hair may be one of the least focused-on elements of Melania Trump, however. It seems her husband's strands get all the attention, especially if Donald debuts a new haircut or wears it unexpectedly toned down.

But Melania Trump's hair has had a stunning transformation, from her youth in Slovenia, to her early modeling days in N.Y.C., to her stints on the presidential campaign trail, and subsequently in the White House. It hasn't been without a few snarls, however, like in late 2016, when actress and director Olivia Wilde debuted a fresh haircut on Instagram with the hashtag #nomoremelaniahair, insinuating that she didn't want a style that could be compared to FLOTUS'. Or when JD Vance exposed his boss's wife's extensions... but more on that later.