Melania Trump's Stunning Hair Transformation
Melania Trump has created an image of herself that's seared into the public's perception: Doting mother to son Barron Trump; introverted (and possibly aloof) First Lady that would prefer not to spend time in the White House; Donald Trump's wife, of course; and fashion star. It's not hard to think of the FLOTUS and immediately envision an impeccably stylish ensemble, some enviable jewelry, her long hair, and piercing eyes. Said hair may be one of the least focused-on elements of Melania Trump, however. It seems her husband's strands get all the attention, especially if Donald debuts a new haircut or wears it unexpectedly toned down.
But Melania Trump's hair has had a stunning transformation, from her youth in Slovenia, to her early modeling days in N.Y.C., to her stints on the presidential campaign trail, and subsequently in the White House. It hasn't been without a few snarls, however, like in late 2016, when actress and director Olivia Wilde debuted a fresh haircut on Instagram with the hashtag #nomoremelaniahair, insinuating that she didn't want a style that could be compared to FLOTUS'. Or when JD Vance exposed his boss's wife's extensions... but more on that later.
Melania Trump was a brunette from birth
Melania Trump, née Knavs (and later changed to Knauss), was born into a simple lifestyle in Yugoslavia in 1970, where her early years were nothing like her lavish lifestyle now. One thing that didn't change from her childhood was her penchant for looking stylish, former friends later recalled, with one telling GQ in 2016 that even from a young age she had "a special kind of beauty, not the classic type."
Early photos, posted by her older sister, Ines, show this "special beauty" in the adorable toddler, who had wisps of brown hair, then worn with a fringe, and curious, bright eyes. Trump stayed in Slovenia until the early '90s, when she traveled Europe for modeling work, eventually settling in Paris in her early 20s. Ines posted a photo of her younger sister in her Paris days, which shows Trump stayed with the straight brown hair and bangs of her childhood for decades.
Model Melania makes a name in New York
Life began to get very exciting in Melania Trump's life in the '90s. For starters, she moved to New York in 1996 to further her modeling career. Though she was considered old (compared to fellow models and 22-year-olds Kate Moss and Amber Valetta, for example), she landed some impressive jobs, including a Camel cigarettes billboard in Times Square in 1998. It was that same year that she met Donald Trump and in 1999 she joined his fledgling Trump Models Management.
In 1998, the bangs were gone and the hair sometimes looked a bit stringy and flat, though this was the style in the late '90s, which moved toward grungy minimalism and away from the bombshell looks of years prior. Also on-trend for the era? This slip dress, which she wore on a date with Trump to the New York Film Festival in June.
Melania Trump's first extensions snafu
At an event in Florida in 1999, Melania Knauss showed a bit of an anomaly in her look when she was photographed with Celine Dion and Donald Trump. It looks as if the model was trying to give her hair more fullness while keeping it sleek and straight by using extensions. If this was the case, we have to wonder why on earth she (or her hairstylist) chose blonde ones that clearly didn't coordinate with her chestnut locks.
Extensions would come back to haunt the model in December 2024, when her husband's running mate, JD Vance, posted a photo of her on X (formerly Twitter). In it, the back of Trump's head is visible and what looks to be the top of an extension, where the faux hair is attached to her actual hair, is visible. At least the color coordinates with the hair color, unlike it did 25 years prior.
First Lady style, from head to toe
Through the first 15 years of the 2000s, Melania Knauss transformed from being a model to Mrs. Trump (the pair married in 2005) and her hair stayed pretty similar throughout–long, beautifully blown-out chestnut locks highlighted with varying amounts of blonde. Hairstylist Mordechai Alvow takes credit for her signature style and told Yahoo that the duo took inspiration from classic European beauties Brigitte Bardot, Catherine Deneuve, and Sophia Loren. He asserted that they wanted to create a signature look for Trump that provided consistency "that allowed the public to feel more connected to her."
One occasion that felt poignant early in the presidency was in 2017 on a visit to Rome. For the event, Trump wore her hair in a disheveled updo that felt both chic and envelope pushing for a first lady. As Alvow said at the time, "We want to make sure she doesn't look like she just stepped out of the salon–there's something very beautiful in imperfection."
Melania Trump's healthy hair wins again
By the end of 2024 and a successful presidential campaign, Melania Trump's hair was looking increasingly blonde. Years of highlights and wearing extensions can wreak havoc on hair health. As a countermeasure, regular use of conditioning products and hydrating treatments can improve the appearance of stressed hair. By the look of Trump's shiny locks, which look as healthy as they did when she was a toddler, it's safe to say she tended to her tresses during the busy campaign season.
We would venture a guess that she began lightening her hair with increasing regularity to contend with incoming grays. Most women have gray hair in their 50s (Trump turned 54 in 2024), and it's easier not to see them with blonde hair as opposed to contrasting brown. Perhaps she'll embrace an even lighter shade, as her husband has. Ultimately, however, it's not Donald Trump's hair transformation that has us feeling hair envy, it's Melania's.