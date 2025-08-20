Whatever Happened To Modern Family Star Ty Burrell? What He's Been Up To Since The Show Ended
Ty Burrell is now a household name thanks to the actor's star role in the hit ABC sitcom "Modern Family." Burrell played the affable Phil Dunphy, a goofy and devoted father in real estate, who often got on his wife's nerves. Nonetheless, he was the TV dad that everyone wanted in their own families. Since the show's 11th season marked the end of the series in 2020, however, Burrell has seemingly been M.I.A. from Hollywood. There was a time when people even thought Burrell had died after his fellow castmates posed with a photo of him at a "Modern Family" reunion that he wasn't able to attend. In actuality, Burrell is still very much alive, but is taking a break from acting.
That's not to say he isn't still working. The "Mr. Peabody & Sherman" star has seemingly returned to the world of voice acting. Burrell did a great deal of voice work over the course of his career, and since the end of "Modern Family," he has voiced the character of Jack Harris in the Fox animated series "Duncanville." He also narrated a 2023 episode of the "Table Read Podcast" and narrated his own Audible podcast, "The Good Life," a scripted series based on Burrell's childhood. While speaking about "The Good Life" to People in July 2025, Burrell said, "But I'm starting to get the itch again to perform. ... And if ['The Good Life'] accidentally works, I'd love to do a second season."
Aside from a few cameraless gigs, however, Burell hasn't been active in the industry. His major move to Utah after "Modern Family" is the reason behind it. Burrell seems quite content with his secluded life.
Ty Burrell has enjoyed leaving the Hollywood scene
In a People interview published August 2025, Ty Burrell opened up about trading Los Angeles for Salt Lake City. "It's just been spectacular," Burrell said. " ... I don't have any regrets. It's been lovely and a great place to raise the kids." The "Modern Family" cast member's partner, Holly Burrell, accompanied him, along with their two teen daughters, Greta and Frances. Burrell does admit that there were a few lifestyle adjustments that they needed to get acclimated to. "So at first, when we moved here, it almost felt like cosplay, like we were pretending to be people who were outdoorsy," he told the outlet, adding, "and now we really truly love it."
Things have changed for the entire cast of "Modern Family" since they wrapped. Burrell's TV children have specifically appeared to loosen their ties to Hollywood. Nolan Gould, who played Luke Dunphy, embraced a nomadic lifestyle and toured the country in a van, while his TV sister Sarah Hyland (better known as Haley Dunphy) set up camp in New York and pursued a career on Broadway. Like her on-screen dad, Ariel Winter, who portrayed middle Dunphy child Alex, ditched Hollywood for a less high-profile life in Tennessee. It seems like the Dunphys are moving on, even though they're always together on our screens.