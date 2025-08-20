Whatever Happened To Modern Family Star Ty Burrell? What He's Been Up To Since The Show Ended

Ty Burrell is now a household name thanks to the actor's star role in the hit ABC sitcom "Modern Family." Burrell played the affable Phil Dunphy, a goofy and devoted father in real estate, who often got on his wife's nerves. Nonetheless, he was the TV dad that everyone wanted in their own families. Since the show's 11th season marked the end of the series in 2020, however, Burrell has seemingly been M.I.A. from Hollywood. There was a time when people even thought Burrell had died after his fellow castmates posed with a photo of him at a "Modern Family" reunion that he wasn't able to attend. In actuality, Burrell is still very much alive, but is taking a break from acting.

That's not to say he isn't still working. The "Mr. Peabody & Sherman" star has seemingly returned to the world of voice acting. Burrell did a great deal of voice work over the course of his career, and since the end of "Modern Family," he has voiced the character of Jack Harris in the Fox animated series "Duncanville." He also narrated a 2023 episode of the "Table Read Podcast" and narrated his own Audible podcast, "The Good Life," a scripted series based on Burrell's childhood. While speaking about "The Good Life" to People in July 2025, Burrell said, "But I'm starting to get the itch again to perform. ... And if ['The Good Life'] accidentally works, I'd love to do a second season."

Aside from a few cameraless gigs, however, Burell hasn't been active in the industry. His major move to Utah after "Modern Family" is the reason behind it. Burrell seems quite content with his secluded life.