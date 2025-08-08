The Truth About Brandon Blackstock's First Wife & Her Relationship With Kelly Clarkson
As far as the general public is concerned, late talent manager Brandon Blackstock is perhaps best known for being the ex-husband and former manager of original "American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson. This is due, in part, to the nasty legal battle their divorce sparked. Nevertheless, it is true that Clarkson and Blackstock tied the knot in 2013 before separating in 2020 and finalizing their divorce in 2022. Over the course of their marriage, they also welcomed two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, born in 2014 and 2016, respectively. However, what some may not know is that Blackstock's marriage to Clarkson was actually his second. But just who is his first wife, and what is her relationship with Clarkson like?
Blackstock was married to Melissa Ashworth from 2001 to 2012. You'd be forgiven for not knowing too much about Ashworth, as she seems to live a far more private life than Clarkson. According to Us Weekly, however, Ashworth — who has since remarried — works as a secretary. She also had two children of her own with Blackstock. Their daughter Savannah was born in 2002, followed by their son Seth in 2006. In her rare public interviews, Ashworth has also been known to go to bat for Blackstock, despite their divorce. Speaking to RadarOnline in 2013, she defended her ex-husband against cheating allegations, calling claims that he had stepped out on her "ridiculous." In that same interview, she also made it clear that there were no hard feelings between her and Clarkson. "I adore Kelly and Brandon as a couple," she said.
Kelly Clarkson is friends with Melissa Ashworth and her family
In the past, Kelly Clarkson has shared the truth about what her co-parenting relationship was like with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, admitting that it was kind of hard for her, given the contentious nature of their divorce. However, she did her best to make it work for the sake of the pair's two children. But even before the split, Clarkson got some experience with navigating unconventional family dynamics, as she appears to have a good relationship with Blackstock's two oldest children, whom he shared with first wife Melissa Ashworth. Clarkson has even made public appearances alongside both Savannah and Seth in the past, presenting a strong image of a blended family.
Something that likely made this process easier is the fact that Clarkson apparently has a great dynamic with Ashworth herself, as well. "We have a wonderful relationship," Ashworth told RadarOnline in 2014, adding, "I love Kelly and we get along great, and my husband and I hang out with them all the time." Ashworth further revealed that she was in attendance for Clarkson's baby shower when the latter was pregnant with daughter River Rose. And after River was actually born, Ashworth shared on Facebook that Clarkson's daughter had a special place in her heart. "Earlier today I got to see the 3rd most precious baby in my life ... River Rose Blackstock! It's a love I can't explain, she is a part of my kids," she wrote (via RadarOnline).