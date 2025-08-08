The Truth About Brandon Blackstock's First Wife & Her Relationship With Kelly Clarkson

As far as the general public is concerned, late talent manager Brandon Blackstock is perhaps best known for being the ex-husband and former manager of original "American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson. This is due, in part, to the nasty legal battle their divorce sparked. Nevertheless, it is true that Clarkson and Blackstock tied the knot in 2013 before separating in 2020 and finalizing their divorce in 2022. Over the course of their marriage, they also welcomed two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, born in 2014 and 2016, respectively. However, what some may not know is that Blackstock's marriage to Clarkson was actually his second. But just who is his first wife, and what is her relationship with Clarkson like?

Blackstock was married to Melissa Ashworth from 2001 to 2012. You'd be forgiven for not knowing too much about Ashworth, as she seems to live a far more private life than Clarkson. According to Us Weekly, however, Ashworth — who has since remarried — works as a secretary. She also had two children of her own with Blackstock. Their daughter Savannah was born in 2002, followed by their son Seth in 2006. In her rare public interviews, Ashworth has also been known to go to bat for Blackstock, despite their divorce. Speaking to RadarOnline in 2013, she defended her ex-husband against cheating allegations, calling claims that he had stepped out on her "ridiculous." In that same interview, she also made it clear that there were no hard feelings between her and Clarkson. "I adore Kelly and Brandon as a couple," she said.