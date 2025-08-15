The Sad Truth About Why Bill Hader Skipped SNL50

Although Bill Hader's anxiety is one of the more tragic things you never knew about the "SNL" cast member, he has been consistently candid about it. He once revealed to Variety that he frequently had panic attacks when he was a cast member on the late night sketch comedy show from 2005 to 2013. "When I was on 'SNL,' I was a bit of a basket case," he told the outlet. "It could not have been easy on my wife at the time. I was so consumed with work and anxiety."

Hader has even had multiple panic attacks during a few of his well-known sketches. On the "10% Happier" podcast, Hader revealed that he experienced a major panic attack during one of his iconic portrayals of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. "I had a wine glass and I just put the wine glass in front of my face because I was like 'abort, abort, abort,'" Hader said. Despite the "SNL" stage manager attempting to signal him to move the wine glass away from his face, Hader said his nerves wouldn't let him fully do so.

On the "How Did We Get Weird?" podcast co-hosted by former "SNL" star Vanessa Bayer, the "The To Do List" actor also laid bare the anxiety-fueled episode that caused him to hold Bayer's arm during a sketch. "I think you thought I was having an issue with the cue cards or something," he recalled to Bayer. "You were like, 'Hey, is everything OK?' and I was like, 'No, I just straight up had a full-blown [panic attack].'" His honesty is refreshing, albeit a sad hint that Hader may never return to the live show.