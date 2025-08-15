Tragic Details About Lionel Richie's Daughter Sofia

Having a famous dad has its perks, especially when it's music legend Lionel Richie. His daughter Sofia Richie's childhood was far from normal, growing up amidst the glamour of the entertainment industry and rubbing elbows with other music greats — including Michael Jackson, who just so happened to be her godfather. Sofia's stunning transformation from a nepo baby to a career-driven model, wife, and mother has been watched around the world, as fans of the Richie family are excited to see the young celebrity come into her own. At the same time, her celebrity status has had its drawbacks.

Sofia's stardom has inundated her with vitriol about everything from her racial identity to her relationships. The social media influencer has been romantically linked to the likes of Hollywood's finest, including Justin Bieber and Scott Disick — the latter relationship boosted her popularity, or unpopularity, depending on who you talked to. Sofia eventually found the one in her now-husband, Elliot Grainge, with whom she shares a daughter. After becoming a mom, Sofia has been candid about her pregnancy and postpartum struggles. She has done it all under the laser-focused public eye, dodging scrutiny all while building her own path to fame.