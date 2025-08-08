We Asked PR Expert Who's Winning The War Of Public Opinion: Kate Middleton Or Meghan Markle?

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dramatically exited British royal life in 2020, royal watchers have been polarized. Are they staunchly behind the traditions of the royal family? Or, have they metaphorically packed their bags to move with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their journey of self-discovery, sans the crown? The public divide has been defined by the two leading women: Markle and Catherine, Princess of Wales. The List asked Amy Prenner, publicity executive and founder of The Prenner Group, who is winning the popularity contest.

When it comes to Team Meghan and Team Kate, Prenner said that both ladies bring something interesting to the table. Princess Kate has an unfaltering presence in the public eye (minus her time away from the spotlight in 2024 amid her heartbreaking health issues). She upholds the expectations of a royal, which makes her favorable with royal fans. "She doesn't court headlines; instead, she lets her charitable work and family life speak for themselves," noted Prenner. "That consistency really appeals to people who love the idea of the monarchy as a steady, reassuring presence."

Markle appeals to a contrasting audience, one that likes her modern take on royalty. "Meghan knows how to play in the digital space, and she's smart about connecting with people who are looking for someone authentic and relatable," Prenner asserted. However, Markle's tendency to promote herself online might be the thing holding her back from being unanimously liked, which is why Prenner gives the victory to Princess Kate.