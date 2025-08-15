Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Has Stood By Her Natural Hair Since Childhood
Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has a sense of style that may be strange to some, but it undeniably suits her. And although Ella's style has certainly evolved over the years, something her politician stepmom and father Doug Emhoff clearly instilled in her was the virtue of standing her ground, and the value of not compromising too much of who she is in order to please other people. This can be seen in Ella's signature hairstyle, which she has stood by throughout her stunning transformation, despite facing pressure to change it since she was a child.
In a July 2025 Instagram post, Ella briefly opened up about her curly bob, explaining that keeping it around well into her 20s is one such example of planting her feet. "My Bob is brought to you by years of people telling me not to have a curly Bob," she wrote. Ella went on to thank Cosmopolitan for featuring her in their list of 30 bobs that have helped to define 2025. "The real question is... should I grow my bob out..." she concluded. In addition to the image featured in Cosmo, Ella also shared a throwback photo proving that her penchant for the curly bob started at a very young age. Ella has rocked other hairstyles in her time, of course, particularly when it comes time to dress up. However, the curly bob definitely seems to be her default look, and from the sound of things, she wouldn't have it any other way.
Ella Emhoff's hair plays a big role in her confidence
It's hardly surprising that Ella Emhoff takes such pride in her trademark hairstyle, given that she's made it rather clear that her hair plays a big part in the way she carries herself. "I know exactly how my day is going to go based on how my hair is," Ella told Teen Vogue in April 2025, adding, "It kind of controls everything." She went on to reveal that when she is having a bit of a bad hair day — as much as she loves it, curly hair can be hard to manage sometimes — she tends to go a bit heavier on the makeup as a way to balance things out and implicitly divert attention.
As previously mentioned, though, it's certainly been an evolution. Ella was often spotted wearing a curly mullet for a while, but told Vanity Fair back in 2021 that it was time for a change. "I am growing my hair out. ... It had its moment, and I want to move on from the mullet. I'm ready for the big curly mane," she said. During that same interview, Ella also hinted that her desire to always be her true self went well beyond just her hair. Because while both her father Doug Emhoff and stepmother Kamala Harris have legal backgrounds, she's happy doing her own thing. "My dad asks me very often, 'So have you reconsidered law school?' And I keep saying, 'Doug, not happening. I'm going to leave it to you, and I will be the artist,'" she shared.