Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Has Stood By Her Natural Hair Since Childhood

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has a sense of style that may be strange to some, but it undeniably suits her. And although Ella's style has certainly evolved over the years, something her politician stepmom and father Doug Emhoff clearly instilled in her was the virtue of standing her ground, and the value of not compromising too much of who she is in order to please other people. This can be seen in Ella's signature hairstyle, which she has stood by throughout her stunning transformation, despite facing pressure to change it since she was a child.

In a July 2025 Instagram post, Ella briefly opened up about her curly bob, explaining that keeping it around well into her 20s is one such example of planting her feet. "My Bob is brought to you by years of people telling me not to have a curly Bob," she wrote. Ella went on to thank Cosmopolitan for featuring her in their list of 30 bobs that have helped to define 2025. "The real question is... should I grow my bob out..." she concluded. In addition to the image featured in Cosmo, Ella also shared a throwback photo proving that her penchant for the curly bob started at a very young age. Ella has rocked other hairstyles in her time, of course, particularly when it comes time to dress up. However, the curly bob definitely seems to be her default look, and from the sound of things, she wouldn't have it any other way.