The Style Transformation Of Ella Emhoff

Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter and the biological daughter of lawyer Doug Emhoff, is the archetypal Gen-Z fashion icon. Since wearing a Miu Miu coat at Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021, Ella caught and held the attention of fashion commentators around the world throughout her stepmom's time in office and beyond. She signaled a new era of eccentric and trendy dressing from the children of politicians in stark contrast to the Trumps' outdated fashion trends. Ella has a chameleonic style that is truly her own.

Whether it's her knitwear or catwalk couture, predicting Ella Emhoff's next style move is a fool's errand. However, Ella told Elle that her frequent sartorial switch-ups aren't about what's in style, but about feeling good. "I was really into doing my own thing and being really comfortable in my own body, you know? I never saw myself as a 'fashion person.'"

But at least in the eyes of the public, Ella Emhoff is a fashion person. She's ever-present on Instagram showing off her threads, both homemade and store-bought, and frequents the front row of high-end fashion shows. She's also earned a modeling contract with IMG, which has led her to become the face of Stella McCartney. From monochrome outfits to loud florals, no one can accuse Ella Emhoff of being "an outfit repeater." Instead, her style is constantly evolving.

