Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Has A Strange Sense Of Style That Actually Suits Her
Ella Emhoff isn't just known for being former Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter — she quickly made a name for herself thanks to her unique sense of fashion. Emhoff's style transformation first made waves at former President Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration. There, she caught national attention sporting her stunning plaid Miu Miu coat and black face mask. Thanks to her rising popularity back then, her influence continued to expand after briefly signing with IMG models in 2021. As you might expect, Emhoff's very first runway already had everyone talking.
However, it makes sense why Emhoff was sought after by a modeling agency, since it looks like she's walking a runway even in her day-to-day life. On Instagram, she demonstrated that her style has only gotten bolder since the inauguration. She's posted several pictures of herself in a few areas around New York wearing a variety of clothes, some of which might actually work way more on her than they would on paper. From long brown trench coats to jean jackets that wouldn't look out of place in the 90s, it's clear that there are no limits for Emhoff when it comes to fashion.
Ella Emhoff revealed the secret sauce behind her style
After Ella Emhoff landed her surprising new gig as a model, she found herself enjoying the kind of celebrity and influence that only some of the world's most famous fashion models enjoyed. In a way, Emhoff was already prepping herself for the fashion world before her massive success. She was a student at the Parsons School of Design, where she acquired a Fine and Studio Arts degree. A fashion designer herself, Emhoff was already on a path headed towards the business. However, even her years of education couldn't prepare her for the experiences she had after her inauguration showing.
Her popularity on social media exploded, and she went from being modestly known to an industry icon overnight. According to Emhoff, it was both a career and a confidence booster. But at the same time, she didn't necessarily dress for the intent of success. In fact, she gave a very simple description of her style amidst all of the noise it was causing. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the inspiration for her fashion is something most creatives could probably relate to. "It's just wearing clothes that you feel good in, not really being influenced by what other people want you to be wearing. And also, not getting boxed in by what you used to wear, or what people think you would be wearing," she said in an interview with Elle.