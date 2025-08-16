The Leggy Karoline Leavitt Look That Accidentally Exposed Her Makeup Is Way Off Base

What Karoline Leavitt looks like without makeup has gotten harder to remember ever since her rise to political stardom. As President Donald Trump's White House press secretary, Leavitt has spent more time in the spotlight than ever before, so she's rarely seen looking anything but camera-ready. But the downside to her newfound popularity is that it's made it easier to catch some of the many makeup mistakes that Leavitt won't stop making. The cosmetic blunder she keeps repeating the most might be applying makeup and foundation that doesn't match her skin tone.

The results are usually obvious, as Leavitt's face is often seen a couple of shades lighter or darker than the rest of her whenever she's spotted in public. Usually, this could be chalked up to being a simple and easily correctable makeup mistake. But she's not the only one in the Republican party known for that look. Most MAGA women like Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump are mocked for a similar style, so Leavitt fits right in with her contemporaries. She's also shown through her own beauty tutorial that she intentionally wears makeup at odds with her skin tone, so it's an intentional fashion choice on her part. But even her own team might've thought Leavitt went too far with the Republican makeup trend in this picture she posted on her Instagram account.