The Leggy Karoline Leavitt Look That Accidentally Exposed Her Makeup Is Way Off Base
What Karoline Leavitt looks like without makeup has gotten harder to remember ever since her rise to political stardom. As President Donald Trump's White House press secretary, Leavitt has spent more time in the spotlight than ever before, so she's rarely seen looking anything but camera-ready. But the downside to her newfound popularity is that it's made it easier to catch some of the many makeup mistakes that Leavitt won't stop making. The cosmetic blunder she keeps repeating the most might be applying makeup and foundation that doesn't match her skin tone.
The results are usually obvious, as Leavitt's face is often seen a couple of shades lighter or darker than the rest of her whenever she's spotted in public. Usually, this could be chalked up to being a simple and easily correctable makeup mistake. But she's not the only one in the Republican party known for that look. Most MAGA women like Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump are mocked for a similar style, so Leavitt fits right in with her contemporaries. She's also shown through her own beauty tutorial that she intentionally wears makeup at odds with her skin tone, so it's an intentional fashion choice on her part. But even her own team might've thought Leavitt went too far with the Republican makeup trend in this picture she posted on her Instagram account.
Karoline Leavitt's face lit up the entire room
In the Instagram photo, Karoline Leavitt's makeup was so light that it was distracting in a bad way. The foundation, which was as bright as her shirt, completely washed away her natural complexion, giving it an unnaturally pale shine. It's possible that the room's lighting could've been responsible for the error, but the rest of her body didn't experience the same glow-up. Her legs maintained Leavitt's more familiar skin tone, making the makeup stand out even more. The irony is that the Saint Anselm college graduate might've had a better chance at getting away with the look if she had worn long pants.
But Leavitt's desire to flaunt her killer legs only brought some unwanted attention to the flaws in her makeup habits. We'd like to think she wouldn't make the same beauty blunder again. Unfortunately, Leavitt's worn similar fluorescent foundation even after the Instagram pic was taken. Although some might not mind the New Hampshire native's glamor routine, her critics have called her out on her overly done appearance on several occasions. Many think she'd benefit from not relying too much on cosmetics. However, when she was advised to lighten up with the makeup, this probably wasn't what her naysayers meant.