What White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Looks Like Without Makeup
There's a new White House Press Secretary in town, and she's making history. Karoline Leavitt is the youngest press secretary to ever hold the job as she becomes Donald Trump's fifth press secretary. In his first term, Trump went through Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham, and Kayleigh McEnany. They will be large and sometimes controversial shoes to fill, but as Leavitt took to the podium in the White House briefing room and was met with questions and cameras, we couldn't help but notice that she looked just as made up as many members of Trump's inner circle.
The caked-on look appears to be the MAGA mandate, but for Leavitt, it might be worn more as warpaint than anything. Leavitt spoke on Fox News about her role in the briefing room, saying (via ABC News), "We hope there will be decorum, certainly, and we will try to instill that. But we're not we're not shy of the hostile media."
At 27, Leavitt is relatively young and hypothetically doesn't have as many wrinkles or spots to hide as some of her older colleagues — even though she's already dodging plastic surgery rumors. But we wanted to see what the young Republican star looked like before putting on her camera-ready cosmetics.
She looked glowing next to a young family member
If there was ever evidence that sometimes you don't need to mess with a good thing, Karoline Leavitt posted a photo of her and a young boy all the way back in 2015. Now she's married with a young boy of her own, but back in the day she posed for the Instagram photo with an unknown friend or family member at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club in her home state of New Hampshire. And maybe it's because she hadn't discovered the endless world of makeup yet, or maybe it's the confidence of youth, but Leavitt looked like a ray of sunshine without too much foundation. And it's especially nice to see her natural eyebrows, which look perfectly fine without any extra enhancement.
And while it appears that she wore her Sunday best, with Leavitt wearing what looks to be a colorful patterned shirt with a requisite string of pearls and earrings, she resisted the opportunity to get overly-glammed up for Easter, as she captioned the picture, "He makes Easter even sweeter."
She went au naturel for a sweet doggy send off
There's no time for makeup when you're mourning, and Karoline Leavitt went with an au naturel look when saying goodbye to her beloved dog — though she did it with a smile. Leavitt posted a farewell picture to Instagram in memory of her pet, writing, "Today, doggy heaven gained the sweetest, cutest little pup. I hope you are relaxing on the fluffiest clouds in the sky, Fluffy, I miss you already girl." And while the mood of the caption may have been somber, Leavitt decided to use a picture from happier times, posting one in which she's wearing a white floral-patterned halter dress as she holds her beloved Fluffy on her lap. It's simple, cute, and a decidedly better choice than some of her notorious fashion fails.
But what really completes the wholesome moment is her lack of makeup, with her charming smile and natural skin looking radiant in the sunlight. However, it looks like she even got a little sunburned on her shoulder, so let's hope that while she looks great when eschewing makeup, she doesn't forget the sun protection.
She went makeup free with mom
Maybe she got it from her mother? And by 'it' we mean the idea that it's totally fine to let your face get a break from the concealer every once in a while. On Instagram, Karoline Leavitt posted a touching tribute to her mother on her birthday, captioning the smiling mother-daughter pic, "Happy birthday to my beautiful mother and role model since day one! You are a positive ray of sunshine in all our lives and I couldn't love you more." In the picture, the two are sitting next to each other on a porch in Salisbury, Massachusetts, as Leavitt cups her mom's face.
With her hair pulled back and a simple two-tone dress on, what looks to be a nice summer night is a nice reminder about the simpler things in life — like hanging out with your mom and not worrying how your makeup looks. And given that Leavitt called her mom her role model since day one, we wonder what mom thinks about Leavitt's pivot to her more makeup-heavy looks now that she's taken a job as the press secretary for the king of caking it on. And while we know that there's almost no going back to a makeup free existence now that Leavitt is on her Trumpian trajectory, it's nice to look back at a simpler time and see the person who is under all that powder.