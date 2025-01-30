What White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Looks Like Without Makeup

There's a new White House Press Secretary in town, and she's making history. Karoline Leavitt is the youngest press secretary to ever hold the job as she becomes Donald Trump's fifth press secretary. In his first term, Trump went through Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham, and Kayleigh McEnany. They will be large and sometimes controversial shoes to fill, but as Leavitt took to the podium in the White House briefing room and was met with questions and cameras, we couldn't help but notice that she looked just as made up as many members of Trump's inner circle.

The caked-on look appears to be the MAGA mandate, but for Leavitt, it might be worn more as warpaint than anything. Leavitt spoke on Fox News about her role in the briefing room, saying (via ABC News), "We hope there will be decorum, certainly, and we will try to instill that. But we're not we're not shy of the hostile media."

At 27, Leavitt is relatively young and hypothetically doesn't have as many wrinkles or spots to hide as some of her older colleagues — even though she's already dodging plastic surgery rumors. But we wanted to see what the young Republican star looked like before putting on her camera-ready cosmetics.