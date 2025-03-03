The Makeup Mistake Karoline Leavitt Won't Stop Making (& We Can't Look Past It)

When President Donald Trump named her his White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt made history as the nation's youngest official in that role. While she may also be making headlines for her age gap marriage to Nicholas Riccio, her youthful glow also opened the door for onlookers and detractors to hone in on her looks.

Throughout her Instagram, Leavitt posted several photos and videos showcasing her personal life and professional endeavors. Whether she's flying solo or posing with individuals like President Trump or her baby boy, one thing that's consistent throughout many of her posts is her iffy makeup job. In a February 14, 2025 Instagram post, Leavitt wished her followers a happy Valentine's Day along with her son, though her husband was nowhere to be found. "Happy Valentine's Day from me and my little valentine," she wrote. Some might have been distracted from the loving moment, however, by her drawn-on eyebrows, which were penciled on wide and were unevenly shaded. Another post from September 27, 2024 offered an up-close and personal look at Leavitt while she argued criminals were illegally crossing the U.S. border. However, the biggest criminals at that moment were Leavitt's eyebrows, which were bulky, albeit under-shaded.

