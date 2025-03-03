The Makeup Mistake Karoline Leavitt Won't Stop Making (& We Can't Look Past It)
When President Donald Trump named her his White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt made history as the nation's youngest official in that role. While she may also be making headlines for her age gap marriage to Nicholas Riccio, her youthful glow also opened the door for onlookers and detractors to hone in on her looks.
Throughout her Instagram, Leavitt posted several photos and videos showcasing her personal life and professional endeavors. Whether she's flying solo or posing with individuals like President Trump or her baby boy, one thing that's consistent throughout many of her posts is her iffy makeup job. In a February 14, 2025 Instagram post, Leavitt wished her followers a happy Valentine's Day along with her son, though her husband was nowhere to be found. "Happy Valentine's Day from me and my little valentine," she wrote. Some might have been distracted from the loving moment, however, by her drawn-on eyebrows, which were penciled on wide and were unevenly shaded. Another post from September 27, 2024 offered an up-close and personal look at Leavitt while she argued criminals were illegally crossing the U.S. border. However, the biggest criminals at that moment were Leavitt's eyebrows, which were bulky, albeit under-shaded.
Her original eyebrows look better
In her defense, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's makeup is far and away not as bad as some of her president, Donald Trump's, worst makeup fails, though some X, formerly known as Twitter, users think she might have given in and adopted the commander in chief's fake tan style. "Karoline Leavitt gave into peer pressure and got a fake tan or redid her makeup," one X user wrote. Regardless, her eyebrow flubs feel even more egregious knowing her natural complexion is concealed. Makeup-free photos are scarce on Leavitt's modern Instagram posts, but some of her throwback college photos show she once embraced her natural beauty with thinner eyebrows.
Unfortunately, it seems Leavitt abandoned her natural brows in favor of the drawn-on look she's often seen with today. Some social media spectators aren't a fan of her modern eyebrows, and argued she'd be better off sporting her original appearance. "Karoline Leavitt, president-elect [Trump's] new press secretary, needs to grow some real eyebrows before she takes the podium," one X user wrote. "The painted on fake ones look terrible on her." Others observed Leavitt's cosmetic woes not only apply to her eyebrows, but to her general overuse of makeup. "The funny thing about Leavitt's makeup is you can see the face she's trying to have superimposed on top of the face she actually has," another X user said.