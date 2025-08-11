Brandon Blackstock's First Wife Melissa Proves There Was No Post-Divorce Bad Blood In Glowing Tribute
Days after Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died of cancer at 48, his first wife has honored him in a heartfelt Instagram post. Despite divorcing in 2012 after 13 years of marriage, Melissa Ashworth Wells' post makes it clear that she and Blackstock were on good terms when he died. And it's easy to see she thought very highly of him, even when they were no longer together.
Ashworth Wells' post began with a family photo of Blackstock posing with the two children the former couple shared together, 23-year-old Savannah and 19-year-old Seth, as well as Blackstock's only grandchild, Savannah's son Lake. The second photo showed Ashworth Wells and Blackstock on their wedding day. In her caption, she spoke fondly of her ex-husband, recalling their 1999 wedding day and writing, "He was by far, hands down, the best Daddy and Pa. He loved hard and he fought hard." She added, "Savannah, Seth, and our grandchildren are the best parts of who Brandon and I are. Thank you all for your prayers and condolences."
Kelly Clarkson hasn't posted anything about Brandon Blackstock's death
Brandon Blackstock went on to marry Kelly Clarkson the year after he and Melissa Ashworth Wells divorced. Blackstock and Clarkson had two children of their own together before they split in 2020, sparking a nasty legal battle. By the time they called it quits, Blackstock and Clarkson clearly were not getting along. A source told Us Weekly that Clarkson "could no longer trust Brandon, and she felt that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle," The source added, "She had tremendous resentment toward him. She just wasn't willing to look the other way anymore."
Despite their marriage meeting a difficult end and an even more difficult divorce, things may have turned around a bit by the time Blackstock passed. The day before his death, Clarkson posted a message on Instagram, postponing her Las Vegas residency shows. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she wrote. Clarkson has yet to post in the wake of Blackstock's death, but it is clear that Clarkson was with Blackstock and their children, 11-year-old River and 9-year-old Remington, at the end of his life.