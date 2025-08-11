Brandon Blackstock's First Wife Melissa Proves There Was No Post-Divorce Bad Blood In Glowing Tribute

Days after Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died of cancer at 48, his first wife has honored him in a heartfelt Instagram post. Despite divorcing in 2012 after 13 years of marriage, Melissa Ashworth Wells' post makes it clear that she and Blackstock were on good terms when he died. And it's easy to see she thought very highly of him, even when they were no longer together.

Ashworth Wells' post began with a family photo of Blackstock posing with the two children the former couple shared together, 23-year-old Savannah and 19-year-old Seth, as well as Blackstock's only grandchild, Savannah's son Lake. The second photo showed Ashworth Wells and Blackstock on their wedding day. In her caption, she spoke fondly of her ex-husband, recalling their 1999 wedding day and writing, "He was by far, hands down, the best Daddy and Pa. He loved hard and he fought hard." She added, "Savannah, Seth, and our grandchildren are the best parts of who Brandon and I are. Thank you all for your prayers and condolences."