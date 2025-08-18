The Awkward Reason Donald Trump Wasn't Planning To Name Any Kids After Himself

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Donald Trump's infamous ego can easily lead people to believe that the president simply couldn't resist naming his first son after himself. However, in Ivana Trump's 2017 memoir, "Raising Trump," she revealed that Donald actually had no desire to do so. When the divisive politician's first wife initially floated the idea of naming their first son Donald Jr., he reportedly replied, "You can't do that! What if he's a loser?" Unfortunately, Donald couldn't let go of the notion even after Don Jr. was born. During a 2006 appearance on "The Big Idea," the businessman recalled how his famous father advised him to be good in school and to steer clear of trouble when he was four years old. However, Donald veered into more bizarre territory when he urged his son to never trust anyone either.

In the next breath, the real estate mogul asked Don Jr. if he trusted him, and the youngster obviously replied in the affirmative. But, according to Don Jr., his dad didn't react well to this response, recalling, "You know, he thought I was a total failure. He goes, 'My son's a loser, I guess.' Because I couldn't even understand what he meant at the time," (via Mother Jones). In fact, at one point in Don Jr.'s childhood, his father decided that he shouldn't be his namesake at all and started referring to him by a different name entirely. In "The Art of the Deal," Don Jr. shared that his father started calling him by a nickname which he loathed: Donny. Worse, the future leader wouldn't let anyone call him Donny. Unsurprisingly, Donald made his son feel even smaller as he grew up.