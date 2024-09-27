Trump's Former Lawyer Blasts How Donald Really Feels About His Kids (Sorry, Tiffany)

We all know that Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, is ashamed of his longtime connection with the second-time presidential hopeful. Consequently, Cohen isn't afraid to be open about the details he learned about Donald while working with him. Now, he's speaking up about how Donald truly feels about his kids, and his words are brutal. Surely none of Donald's five children will be happy to hear these details, but perhaps unsurprisingly, it is his daughter Tiffany Trump who received the brunt of it.

On the September 26 episode of the podcast "Political Beatdown with Michael Cohen and Ben Meiselas," Cohen addressed Melania Trump's assertion in a Fox News interview that Donald is "really a family man." In his opinion, this is far from an accurate label for Donald. According to "Disloyal," Cohen's 2020 memoir, "You'll see at least half a dozen different scenarios where he literally says some of the worst s*** about Don Jr. that you could ever imagine." While Trump allegedly had criticism Donald Trump Jr., his opinion about Tiffany — the only child he shares with ex-wife Marla Maples — seems even worse. There has long been speculation about Donald's relationship with Tiffany, as she has often seemed cast aside compared to his other four children. Cohen seemed to corroborate this notion. "Tiffany, the redheaded stepchild that nobody even knew [about] — I could tell you stories until tomorrow," Cohen explained, adding the most hurtful detail of all: "She would call, and he'd roll his eyes."

