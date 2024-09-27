Trump's Former Lawyer Blasts How Donald Really Feels About His Kids (Sorry, Tiffany)
We all know that Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, is ashamed of his longtime connection with the second-time presidential hopeful. Consequently, Cohen isn't afraid to be open about the details he learned about Donald while working with him. Now, he's speaking up about how Donald truly feels about his kids, and his words are brutal. Surely none of Donald's five children will be happy to hear these details, but perhaps unsurprisingly, it is his daughter Tiffany Trump who received the brunt of it.
On the September 26 episode of the podcast "Political Beatdown with Michael Cohen and Ben Meiselas," Cohen addressed Melania Trump's assertion in a Fox News interview that Donald is "really a family man." In his opinion, this is far from an accurate label for Donald. According to "Disloyal," Cohen's 2020 memoir, "You'll see at least half a dozen different scenarios where he literally says some of the worst s*** about Don Jr. that you could ever imagine." While Trump allegedly had criticism Donald Trump Jr., his opinion about Tiffany — the only child he shares with ex-wife Marla Maples — seems even worse. There has long been speculation about Donald's relationship with Tiffany, as she has often seemed cast aside compared to his other four children. Cohen seemed to corroborate this notion. "Tiffany, the redheaded stepchild that nobody even knew [about] — I could tell you stories until tomorrow," Cohen explained, adding the most hurtful detail of all: "She would call, and he'd roll his eyes."
Trump was allegedly absent from his kids' lives
While Donald Trump's reported reaction to his daughter, Tiffany Trump, felt particularly harsh, Michael Cohen outlined more details about the former president's relationship with his other kids. In the same episode "Political Beatdown," Cohen relayed his impression of how Donald feels about his kids: "Don Jr. has the worst judgment of anyone he's ever met in his life. Ivanka, he wants to sleep with. Eric, he really doesn't say anything other than Eric has his spatial understanding." As for Donald's youngest son, Barron Trump, Cohen said, "Barron has seen less of Donald than any of the other four children, which is hard to believe."
Clearly, in Cohen's opinion, Donald shouldn't receive credit for raising his children. Melania Trump is close with Barron, and Marla Maples is seemingly a dedicated mother to Tiffany. As for the other three kids, who Donald shares with his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, however, Cohen claims that their father figure was someone else entirely. "[They] were not raised by Donald. They were really raised by their mom, but more even than that, they were raised by a guy named Vinnie, who was their driver," Cohen explained. He added, "Donald wanted to fire Vinnie; they all stepped up and said, 'If you do, we're actually leaving. It's the one thing we will not let you do.' Vinnie was more of a father to them than their own father." As Donald's campaign continues to push the "family man" narrative, these accusations may prove disruptive.