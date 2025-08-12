We Asked A Personal Trainer How To Get Carrie Underwood's Killer Legs

When it comes to celebrities with seriously toned legs, Carrie Underwood immediately comes to mind. The controversial singer and mom's killer legs may not have distracted fans from her chaotic looks in the past, but that doesn't mean they aren't still amazing. Honestly, her personal trainer should have won a Grammy. But, how does a mere mortal even begin to try and sculpt their legs to look like that?

The List reached out to Dr. Pinkey Patel, PharmD, NASM-CPT — Clinical Pharmacist, Personal Trainer, and Pre/Postnatal Corrective Exercise Specialist about how someone would go about getting the same definition in their leg muscles. "Definition comes from two key things: muscle development and low enough body fat to reveal that muscle," Patel says. "For legs like Carrie's, you want a balanced mix of strength training and cardio that supports muscle retention."

Patel recommends several different exercises, including heavy compound lifts such as squats, deadlifts, and lunges. You can also do things like hamstring curls and calf raises if you're trying to focus on specific muscles. But if you're planning on just doing a few exercises here and there, that won't work. Patel notes that consistency is important. "Train [your] lower body 2–3 times a week, hitting quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves with progressive overload, meaning you gradually increase weight, reps, or sets over time," she says. You should also be doing targeted splits, meaning one leg day focuses on hamstrings and glutes, while another leg day only deals with quad muscles. Doing this makes sure you have a more balanced look during your workout journey.