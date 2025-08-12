We Asked A Personal Trainer How To Get Carrie Underwood's Killer Legs
When it comes to celebrities with seriously toned legs, Carrie Underwood immediately comes to mind. The controversial singer and mom's killer legs may not have distracted fans from her chaotic looks in the past, but that doesn't mean they aren't still amazing. Honestly, her personal trainer should have won a Grammy. But, how does a mere mortal even begin to try and sculpt their legs to look like that?
The List reached out to Dr. Pinkey Patel, PharmD, NASM-CPT — Clinical Pharmacist, Personal Trainer, and Pre/Postnatal Corrective Exercise Specialist about how someone would go about getting the same definition in their leg muscles. "Definition comes from two key things: muscle development and low enough body fat to reveal that muscle," Patel says. "For legs like Carrie's, you want a balanced mix of strength training and cardio that supports muscle retention."
Patel recommends several different exercises, including heavy compound lifts such as squats, deadlifts, and lunges. You can also do things like hamstring curls and calf raises if you're trying to focus on specific muscles. But if you're planning on just doing a few exercises here and there, that won't work. Patel notes that consistency is important. "Train [your] lower body 2–3 times a week, hitting quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves with progressive overload, meaning you gradually increase weight, reps, or sets over time," she says. You should also be doing targeted splits, meaning one leg day focuses on hamstrings and glutes, while another leg day only deals with quad muscles. Doing this makes sure you have a more balanced look during your workout journey.
There's more than just exercise to focus on to sculpt your legs
If all of that sounds intense, don't fret! Dr. Pinkey Patel has a special tip for novices to more rigorous exercise: don't just start hopping on machines and cranking up that weight or resistance willy-nilly. That's a sure-fire way to get yourself injured. Patel stresses learning how to properly do these exercises before trying to lift as much weight as you can. "Learn proper squat and hip hinge mechanics with just your bodyweight or light resistance first," she says. "Once your movement patterns are solid, increase resistance gradually." She also explains that frequency is key when starting out. Going hard on leg day once in a blue moon isn't going to get you the results you want, but consistently dedicating time to lower body workouts twice a week will.
But exercise is only one tool to use when building muscle. Protein intake is super important for muscle repair and growth. Patel recommends shooting "for ~0.7–1 gram of protein per pound of bodyweight daily." Moreover, don't forget to rest your muscles! Working them nonstop and getting inadequate sleep won't help you reach your goal. Make sure you're also drinking plenty of water daily to avoid dehydration.
A final note from Dr. Patel involves smart cardio. "Prioritize low- to moderate-intensity steady-state (like incline walking, cycling, or rowing) to support heart health and fat loss without compromising muscle," she explains, adding that doing too many high-intensity workouts can make the recovery time longer from strength training. Don't try fixing one problem by accidentally creating another one.